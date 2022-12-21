IPL 2023 Auction: MS Dhoni wants Chennai Super Kings to go after Sam Curran, heres why

Chennai, Dec 21: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are known for making smart purchases at the IPL auctions.

CSK's team selections have always reflected MS Dhoni's ideology. The former India captain has often been lauded for his foresightedness as he managed to bring the best out of players whom others deemed inappropriate in the format.

The upcoming IPL 2023 Auction will once again give a peek at Dhoni's plans going into the next season. Dhoni - who is often claimed as one of the biggest tacticians in the business - is known for investing highly in horses for courses.

MS Dhoni IPL Auction Strategy

It is believed that in the mini-IPL Auction, Dhoni-led CSK will once again go after some lesser-known names and look to bring the best out of such players.

However, one name in the auction pool which will be on MS Dhoni and CSK think tank's mind would be England all-rounder Sam Curran. Curran - who has played with the franchise in the past - is on the skipper's radar and the CSK team management will be breaking the bank to get him in the auction.

England all-rounder Curran - who was the player of the tournament as well as the player of the match in the final in the T20 World Cup 2022 - has a base price of Rs 2 crore. The left-arm medium pacer, who is also a good middle-order batter, must be on the minds of other teams as well but CSK might raise the paddle a little more for him than the others.

Why CSK will go after Sam Curran in IPL Auction?

As per reports, the sources in the CSK camp claim that for Dhoni, Curran (24) will be a like-for-like replacement for Dwayne Bravo. Bravo announced his retirement from IPL ahead of the auction and the West Indies white-ball legend has been appointed as CSK's bowling coach.

"With Bravo not around anymore, Curran should be the team overseas pacer feels team management and especially Dhoni. He can bowl at the death and also chip in with the bat lower down the order," said a source close to CSK team management was quoted by media reports as saying.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming to miss IPL 2023 Auction

It is being reported that CSK will also miss the services of their head coach Stephen Flemming on the auction day, while other coaching staff for they all will be with their families on December 23 due to Christmas celebrations.

Dhoni - who has been an integral part of CSK's think tank - has never attended the IPL auctions, unlike other players and franchises. The IPL 2023 Auction isn't going to be any different for the franchise, as far as, Dhoni's presence is concerned.

Fleming and other coaching staff members will be joining the others via teleconferencing.

As per an InsideSport report, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan informed the website that Fleming - who is a former New Zealand cricketer - will not be participating in the IPL 2023 Auction process with them. He further claimed that no other foreign staff in the CSK setup will be present in Kochi due to Christmas celebrations with their families. All of them, will, however, be available through video conference.