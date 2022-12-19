IPL 2023 Auction: Sanjay Manjrekar explains why Adam Zampa or Adil Rashid will be perfect for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai, Dec 19: With the IPL 2023 Auctions less than a week away, all the franchises are working hard on their strategies to put up a solid squad for the upcoming IPL 2023 season.

While some teams are set with their rosters, only requiring a few changes, other teams will be looking for major overhauls in their squads, by targeting some of the biggest names in the auction.

Big names in contention in IPL 2023 Auction

With the likes of Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Adama Zampa and Mayank Agarwal ready to be snatched up by teams, a lot of paddles are expected to be raised for these star players.

The purse of teams will be another big factor for each team, with franchises such as Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad having a substantial amount of money left in their kitty.

Mumbai Indians' IPL 2023 Auction Strategy

Mumbai Indians - who are the five-time champions - had two back-to-back poor seasons in IPL 2021 and IPL 2022 and they will be looking to fine-tune their squad former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar shared his opinion on MI's Game Plan.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Game Plan - Auction Special', Manjrekar spoke about how the franchise is going to shape up for next season and who they will be targeting at this year's auction.

Advertisement

Manjrekar said, "You know, when you look at their bowling attack, and last time around they suffered, but now they've got Jofra Archer, Bumrah is fit, they've got Jason Behrendorff, so that's a quality attack which they've got, so that's not a problem. Batting also, Rohit Sharma comes back into form, that takes care of stuff, so they'll be hoping that he gets going too. But leg spin, now every IPL team needs somebody like Rashid Khan. So, they are looking for their Rashid Khan or a Sunil Narine.

"So, that's where somebody like an (Adam) Zampa or an Adil Rashid can come into the equation to find the leg spinner. So, all three aspects seem okay despite their performance last season. So, yes, a wrist spinner, they have let go of M Ashwin, they have a history of spinners, there was (Mayank) Markande with them, Rahul Chahar, they should never have let him go, he's gone, so maybe an overseas spinner somebody like a Zampa or an Adil Rashid will be perfect for them."

MI Squad before IPL 2023 Auction

Rohit Sharma (captain), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.