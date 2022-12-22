IPL 2023 Auction: Star Sports Panel List For English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada

The IPL 2023 Auction is scheduled to take place in Kochi on Friday (December 23) when the ten franchises will look to strengthen their squads for the next season of Indian Premier League.

A maximum of 87 players can be bought during the auction where 405 players will go under the hammer as the teams will get involved in bidding war for some of the biggest names in world cricket like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Mayank Agarwal among others.

Among 405 players, 282 players are uncapped players and 123 are either capped or associate nation stars. Overall, there are 273 Indian players that will be auction alongside 132 overseas stars.

Fans across India can watch all the action unfold from the auction table LIVE on Star Sports Network show "Cricket Live - Auction Special" from 1 PM IST.

To provide fans with in-depth knowledge of auction strategies, player recruitment and more, Star Sports has onboarded a stellar line-up of widely acclaimed auction specialists who can share first-hand expertise of what unfolds on the auction table with the viewers.

To enhance the fan experience, Star Sports will be providing a comprehensive broadcast of the auction in five different languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada. The complete line-up of panelist for the different feeds will include former cricketers and experts.

Here is the list of Star Sports panel for the live coverage of IPL Auction 2023:

Star Sports 1 (English): Ian Bishop, Tom Moody, Aaron Finch, Simon Katich along with Mayanti Langer (Host)

Star Sports 1 Hindi: Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan and Amol Mazumdar along with Jatin Sapru (Host)

Star Sports 1 Tamil: Lakshmipathy Balaji, Sadagoppan Ramesh and Subramaniam Badrinath

Star Sports 1 Telugu: Venugopal Rao, MSK Prasad and Ashish Reddy

Star Sports 1 Kannada: Vijay Bharadwaj, Srinivas Murthy & Balachandra Akhil

Apart from the experts, the Star Sports studios will also have fans in attendance during their live coverage of the IPL Auction 2023.

As part of an initiative to bring fans closer to the auctions, Star Sports also launched "Election Se Selection" contest for fans across India. Millions of fans participated in the contest and 20 fans, along with 5 super fans, are selected to visit the studios for the Auction Day.