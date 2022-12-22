IPL 2023 Auction Start and End Time, Auctioneer, Remaining Purse and Live Telecast Channel List

All the ten franchises will look to freshen up or strengthen their squads for season 16 of Indian Premier League at the IPL 2023 Auction, with up to 87 slot, including a maximum of 30 overseas slots left to be filled.

A total of 405 players - 119 capped, 282 uncapped and 4 associate nations representatives - will be up for grabs as the first 86 players will be called out definitely for the auction and the remaining 319 to be called in an accelerated process based on a list picked by the franchises.

Among the 405 players, 273 are from India and 132 are from overseas. Every team will already have their plans and strategies in place heading into the auction.

Now, let's take a look at all the important information like start time, venue, remaining purse, auctioneer and telecast channels list of IPL Auction 2023:

When and where is the IPL 2023 Auction taking place?

The IPL Auction takes place for the very first time in Kerala at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi on Friday (December 23).

What time does the IPL 2023 Auction start and end?

The IPL Auction is set to start at 2:30 PM IST on Friday (December 23) and could end around 9:30 PM IST on Friday (December 23).

Who is the IPL 2023 Auctioneer?

Great Britain's Hugh Edmeades, who took over from Richard Madley in 2018, will be the auctioneer for the IPL 2023 Auction.

Edmeades had collapsed on the floor on the first day of the IPL 2022 mega-auction in Bengaluru in February earlier this year due to "postural hypotension". As he received medical care, Charu Sharma filled in for Edmeades.

Edmeades returned to conduct the final phase of the auction to loud cheers and stand ovation. And despite some apprehensions about whether BCCI will continue with him as the auctioneer this time, the Englishman has returned with the hammer.

What is the remaining budget of all teams heading into the IPL 2023 Auction?

1. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 42.25 Crore

2. Punjab Kings: Rs 32.20 Crore

3. Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 23.35 Crore

4. Mumbai Indians: Rs 20.55 Crore

5. Chennai Super Kings: Rs 20.45 Crore

6. Delhi Capitals: Rs 19.45 Crore

7. Gujarat Titans: Rs 19.25 Crore

8. Rajasthan Royals: Rs 13.20 Crore

9. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 8.75 Crore

10. Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 7.05 Crore

How many slots can each team fill in IPL 2023 Auction?

Each team can have a squad of maximum of 25 players, including 8 overseas players and a minimum of 18 players, including 5 overseas players.

Here is a look at the remaining slots of all teams:

Team Remaining Slots Overseas Slots Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 3 Lucknow Super Giants 10 4 Rajasthan Royals 9 4 Mumbai Indians 9 3 Punjab Kings 9 3 Gujarat Titans 7 3 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 2 Delhi Capitals 5 2

Is the IPL 2023 Auction shown live on TV or online?

Yes, the IPL Auction like always is shown live on TV and online in India.

Which channel will show the IPL 2023 Auction live on TV in India?

Star Sports has the TV rights for the Indian Premier League in India. So, they will show the auction live across their channels.

IPL 2023 Auction TV Channel List

Star Sports 1 SD/HD (English)

Star Sports First

Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Kannada

Star Sports 1 Telugu