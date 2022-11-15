IPL 2023 Auction: Teams List and Purse Remaining of All 10 Franchises After Retention Deadline


Bengaluru, November 15: The 10 Indian Premier League franchises on Tuesday (November 15) revealed their players list after the IPL 2023 Retention deadline day that also swelled their purse heading into next month's mini auction.

A lot of big names like Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings), Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran (both Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) were among the players released by their respective franchises.

Meanwhile, IPL legend Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the cash-rich league, but his franchise Mumbai Indians have roped the former West Indies captain as the batting coach.

Also, a few players were traded earlier in the week with Kolkata Knight Riders being the most busy franchise as they brought in Delhi Capitals pacer Shardul Thakur and Gujarat Titans duo Lockie Ferguson and Rahnmanullah Gurbaz.

KKR also lost the trio of Sam Billings, Pat Cummins and Alex Hales, who all opted out of the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

All franchises were given an additional Rs 5 Crore to their purse for the IPL 2023 auction, scheduled to take place on December 23 in Kochi. Now, with the release, retention and trade has resulted in change in the remaining purse value.

Here is a look at the IPL 2023 teams list and remaining purse of all 10 franchises:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Remaining Purse: Rs 42.25 Crore; Slots Left: 13)
PlayerCountrySpecialization
Rahul TripathiIndiaBatter
Glenn PhillipsNew ZealandBatter
Aiden MarkramSouth AfricaBatter
Abhishek SharmaIndia (Uncapped)All-rounder
Abdul SamadIndia (Uncapped)All-rounder
Washington SundarIndiaAll-rounder
Marco JansenSouth AfricaBowler
Bhuvneshwar KumarIndiaBowler
Umran MalikIndiaBowler
T NatarajanIndiaBowler
Kartik TyagiIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Fazalhaq FarooqiAfghanistanBowler
Punjab Kings (Remaining Purse: Rs 32.20 Crore; Slots Left: 9)
PlayerCountrySpecialization
Shikhar DhawanIndiaBatter
Jonny BairstowEnglandWicketkeeper
Bhanuka RajapaksaSri LankaBatter
Prabhsimran SinghIndia (Uncapped)Wicketkeeper
Shahrukh KhanIndia (Uncapped)All-rounder
Liam LivingstoneEnglandAll-rounder
Harpreet SinghIndia (Uncapped)All-rounder
Raj BawaIndia (Uncapped)All-rounder
Rishi DhawanIndia (Uncapped)All-rounder
Atharva TaideIndia (Uncapped)All-rounder
Kagiso RabadaSouth AfricaBowler
Arshdeep SinghIndiaBowler
Rahul ChaharIndiaBowler
Nathan EllisAustraliaBowler
Baltej SinghIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants (Remaining Purse: Rs 23.35 Crore; Slots Left: 10)
PlayerCountrySpecialization
KL RahulIndiaBatter
Quinton De KockSouth AfricaWicketkeeper
Manan VohraIndiaBatter
Ayush BadoniIndia (Uncapped)Batter
Deepak HoodaIndiaAll-rounder
Krunal PandyaIndiaAll-rounder
Marcus StoinisAustraliaAll-rounder
Kyle MayersWest IndiesAll-rounder
Karan SharmaIndia (Uncapped)Batter
Krishnappa GowthamIndiaAll-rounder
Avesh KhanIndiaBowler
Mohsin KhanIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Ravi BishnoiIndiaBowler
Mark WoodEnglandBowler
Mayank YadavIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Mumbai Indians (Remaining Purse: Rs 20.55 Crore; Slots Left: 9)
PlayerCountrySpecialization
Rohit SharmaIndiaBatter
Suryakumar YadavIndiaBatter
Ishan KishanIndiaWicketkeeper
Dewald BrevisSouth Africa (Uncapped)Batter
Tilak VarmaIndia (Uncapped)Batter
Tristan StubbsSouth AfricaBatter
Ramandeep SinghIndia (Uncapped)Batter
Tim DavidAustraliaAll-rounder
Arjun TendulkarIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Jason BehrendorffAustraliaBowler
Arshad KhanIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Akash MadhwalIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Jasprit BumrahIndiaBowler
Jofra ArcherEnglandBowler
Hrithik ShokeenIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Kumar KartikeyaIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Chennai Super Kings (Remaining Purse: Rs 20.45 Crore; Slots Left: 7)
PlayerCountrySpecialization
MS DhoniIndiaWicketkeeper
Devon ConwayNew ZealandBatter
Ambati RayuduIndiaBatter
Ruturaj GaikwadIndiaBatter
Subhranshu SenapatiIndia (Uncapped)Batter
Mitchell SantnerNew ZealandAll-rounder
Dwaine PretoriusSouth AfricaAll-rounder
Shivam DubeIndiaAll-rounder
Rajvardhan HangargekarIndia (Uncapped)All-rounder
Ravindra JadejaIndiaAll-rounder
Moeen AliEnglandAll-rounder
Deepak ChaharIndiaBowler
Mukesh ChoudharyIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Maheesha TheekshanaSri LankaBowler
Tushar DeshpandeIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Simarjeet SinghIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Matheesha PathiranaSri LankaBowler
Prashant SolankiIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Delhi Capitals (Remaining Purse: Rs 19.45 Crore; Slots Left: 5)
PlayerCountrySpecialization
Rishabh PantIndiaWicketkeeper
David WarnerAustraliaBatter
Prithvi ShawIndiaBatter
Yash DhullIndia (Uncapped)Batter
Ripal PatelIndia (Uncapped)All-rounder
Rovman PowellWest IndiesBatter
Sarfaraz KhanIndia (Uncapped)Batter
Mitchell MarshAustraliaAll-rounder
Axar PatelIndiaAll-rounder
Lalit YadavIndia (Uncapped)All-rounder
Anrich NortjeSouth AfricaBowler
Mustafizur RahmanBangladeshBowler
Kuldeep YadavIndiaBowler
Lungi NgidiSouth AfricaBowler
Chetan SakariyaIndiaBowler
Khaleel AhmedIndiaBowler
Praveen DubeyIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Kamlesh NagarkotiIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Vicky OstwalIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Aman KhanIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Gujarat Titans (Remaining Purse: Rs 19.25 Crore; Slots Left: 7)
PlayerCountrySpecialization
Hardik PandyaIndiaAll-rounder
Shubman GillIndiaBatter
David MillerSouth AfricaBatter
Wriddhiman SahaIndiaWicketkeeper
Matthew WadeAustraliaWicketkeeper
Abhinav ManoharIndia (Uncapped)Batter
B Sai SudharsanIndia (Uncapped)Batter
Rahul TewatiaIndia (Uncapped)Batter
Rashid KhanAfghanistanBowler
Vijay ShankarIndiaAll-rounder
R Sai KishoreIndia (Uncapped)All-rounder
Jayant YadavIndiaBowler
Mohammed ShamiIndiaBowler
Alzarri JosephWest IndiesBowler
Yash DayalIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Noor AhmadAfghanistanBowler
Darshan NalkandeIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Pradeep SangwanIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Rajasthan Royals (Remaining Purse: Rs 13.20 Crore; Slots Left: 9)
PlayerCountrySpecialization
Sanju SamsonIndiaWicketkeeper
Jos ButtlerEnglandWicketkeeper
Devdutt PadikkalIndiaBatter
Yashasvi JaiswalIndia (Uncapped)Batter
Shimron HetmyerWest IndiesBatter
Dhruv JurelIndia (Uncapped)Wicketkeeper
Riyan ParagIndia (Uncapped)All-rounder
Ravichandran AshwinIndiaAll-rounder
Trent BoultNew ZealandBowler
Yuzvendra ChahalIndiaBowler
Prasidh KrishnaIndiaBowler
Obed McCoyWest IndiesBowler
Kuldeep SenIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Navdeep SainiIndiaBowler
Kuldip YadavIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
KC CariappaIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Remaining Purse: Rs 8.75 Crore; Slots Left: 7)
PlayerCountrySpecialization
Virat KohliIndiaBatter
Faf Du PlessisSouth AfricaBatter
Glenn MaxwellAustraliaAll-rounder
Wanindu HasarangaSri LankaBowler
David WilleyEnglandBowler
Finn AllenNew ZealandWicketkeeper
Rajat PatidarIndia (Uncapped)Batter
Dinesh KarthikIndiaWicketkeeper
Mahipal LomrorIndia (Uncapped)Batter
Anuj RawatIndia (Uncapped)Wicketkeeper
Shahbaz AhmedIndiaAll-rounder
Suyash PrabhudesaiIndia (Uncapped)Batter
Harshal PatelIndiaBowler
Siddharth KaulIndiaBowler
Mohammed SirajIndiaBowler
Akash DeepIndia (Uncapped)Bowler
Josh HazlewoodAustraliaBowler
Karn SharmaIndiaBowler
Kolkata Knight Riders (Remaining Purse: Rs 7.05 Crore; Slots Left: 11)
PlayerCountrySpecialization
Shreyas IyerIndiaBatter
Rahmanullah GurbazAfghanistanWicketkeeper
Rinku SinghIndia (Uncapped)Batter
Andre RussellWest IndiesAll-rounder
Sunil NarineWest IndiesAll-rounder
Nitish RanaIndiaBatter
Anukul RoyIndia (Uncapped)All-rounder
Venkatesh IyerIndiaAll-rounder
Shardul ThakurIndiaAll-rounder
Tim SoutheeNew ZealandBowler
Lockie FergusonNew ZealandBowler
Umesh YadavIndiaBowler
Varun ChakravarthyIndiaBowler
Harshit RanaIndia (Uncapped)Bowler

* Overseas players in bold

November 15, 2022

