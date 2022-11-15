IPL 2023 Auction: Teams List and Purse Remaining of All 10 Franchises After Retention Deadline

Bengaluru, November 15: The 10 Indian Premier League franchises on Tuesday (November 15) revealed their players list after the IPL 2023 Retention deadline day that also swelled their purse heading into next month's mini auction.

A lot of big names like Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings), Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran (both Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) were among the players released by their respective franchises.

Meanwhile, IPL legend Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the cash-rich league, but his franchise Mumbai Indians have roped the former West Indies captain as the batting coach.

Also, a few players were traded earlier in the week with Kolkata Knight Riders being the most busy franchise as they brought in Delhi Capitals pacer Shardul Thakur and Gujarat Titans duo Lockie Ferguson and Rahnmanullah Gurbaz.

KKR also lost the trio of Sam Billings, Pat Cummins and Alex Hales, who all opted out of the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

All franchises were given an additional Rs 5 Crore to their purse for the IPL 2023 auction, scheduled to take place on December 23 in Kochi. Now, with the release, retention and trade has resulted in change in the remaining purse value.

Here is a look at the IPL 2023 teams list and remaining purse of all 10 franchises:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Remaining Purse: Rs 42.25 Crore; Slots Left: 13) Player Country Specialization Rahul Tripathi India Batter Glenn Phillips New Zealand Batter Aiden Markram South Africa Batter Abhishek Sharma India (Uncapped) All-rounder Abdul Samad India (Uncapped) All-rounder Washington Sundar India All-rounder Marco Jansen South Africa Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar India Bowler Umran Malik India Bowler T Natarajan India Bowler Kartik Tyagi India (Uncapped) Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan Bowler Punjab Kings (Remaining Purse: Rs 32.20 Crore; Slots Left: 9) Player Country Specialization Shikhar Dhawan India Batter Jonny Bairstow England Wicketkeeper Bhanuka Rajapaksa Sri Lanka Batter Prabhsimran Singh India (Uncapped) Wicketkeeper Shahrukh Khan India (Uncapped) All-rounder Liam Livingstone England All-rounder Harpreet Singh India (Uncapped) All-rounder Raj Bawa India (Uncapped) All-rounder Rishi Dhawan India (Uncapped) All-rounder Atharva Taide India (Uncapped) All-rounder Kagiso Rabada South Africa Bowler Arshdeep Singh India Bowler Rahul Chahar India Bowler Nathan Ellis Australia Bowler Baltej Singh India (Uncapped) Bowler Advertisement Lucknow Super Giants (Remaining Purse: Rs 23.35 Crore; Slots Left: 10) Player Country Specialization KL Rahul India Batter Quinton De Kock South Africa Wicketkeeper Manan Vohra India Batter Ayush Badoni India (Uncapped) Batter Deepak Hooda India All-rounder Krunal Pandya India All-rounder Marcus Stoinis Australia All-rounder Kyle Mayers West Indies All-rounder Karan Sharma India (Uncapped) Batter Krishnappa Gowtham India All-rounder Avesh Khan India Bowler Mohsin Khan India (Uncapped) Bowler Ravi Bishnoi India Bowler Mark Wood England Bowler Mayank Yadav India (Uncapped) Bowler Mumbai Indians (Remaining Purse: Rs 20.55 Crore; Slots Left: 9) Player Country Specialization Rohit Sharma India Batter Suryakumar Yadav India Batter Ishan Kishan India Wicketkeeper Dewald Brevis South Africa (Uncapped) Batter Tilak Varma India (Uncapped) Batter Tristan Stubbs South Africa Batter Ramandeep Singh India (Uncapped) Batter Tim David Australia All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar India (Uncapped) Bowler Jason Behrendorff Australia Bowler Arshad Khan India (Uncapped) Bowler Akash Madhwal India (Uncapped) Bowler Jasprit Bumrah India Bowler Jofra Archer England Bowler Hrithik Shokeen India (Uncapped) Bowler Kumar Kartikeya India (Uncapped) Bowler Chennai Super Kings (Remaining Purse: Rs 20.45 Crore; Slots Left: 7) Player Country Specialization MS Dhoni India Wicketkeeper Devon Conway New Zealand Batter Ambati Rayudu India Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad India Batter Subhranshu Senapati India (Uncapped) Batter Mitchell Santner New Zealand All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius South Africa All-rounder Shivam Dube India All-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar India (Uncapped) All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja India All-rounder Moeen Ali England All-rounder Deepak Chahar India Bowler Mukesh Choudhary India (Uncapped) Bowler Maheesha Theekshana Sri Lanka Bowler Tushar Deshpande India (Uncapped) Bowler Simarjeet Singh India (Uncapped) Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Sri Lanka Bowler Prashant Solanki India (Uncapped) Bowler Delhi Capitals (Remaining Purse: Rs 19.45 Crore; Slots Left: 5) Player Country Specialization Rishabh Pant India Wicketkeeper David Warner Australia Batter Prithvi Shaw India Batter Yash Dhull India (Uncapped) Batter Ripal Patel India (Uncapped) All-rounder Rovman Powell West Indies Batter Sarfaraz Khan India (Uncapped) Batter Mitchell Marsh Australia All-rounder Axar Patel India All-rounder Lalit Yadav India (Uncapped) All-rounder Anrich Nortje South Africa Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh Bowler Kuldeep Yadav India Bowler Lungi Ngidi South Africa Bowler Chetan Sakariya India Bowler Khaleel Ahmed India Bowler Praveen Dubey India (Uncapped) Bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti India (Uncapped) Bowler Vicky Ostwal India (Uncapped) Bowler Aman Khan India (Uncapped) Bowler Gujarat Titans (Remaining Purse: Rs 19.25 Crore; Slots Left: 7) Player Country Specialization Hardik Pandya India All-rounder Shubman Gill India Batter David Miller South Africa Batter Wriddhiman Saha India Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade Australia Wicketkeeper Abhinav Manohar India (Uncapped) Batter B Sai Sudharsan India (Uncapped) Batter Rahul Tewatia India (Uncapped) Batter Rashid Khan Afghanistan Bowler Vijay Shankar India All-rounder R Sai Kishore India (Uncapped) All-rounder Jayant Yadav India Bowler Mohammed Shami India Bowler Alzarri Joseph West Indies Bowler Yash Dayal India (Uncapped) Bowler Noor Ahmad Afghanistan Bowler Darshan Nalkande India (Uncapped) Bowler Pradeep Sangwan India (Uncapped) Bowler Rajasthan Royals (Remaining Purse: Rs 13.20 Crore; Slots Left: 9) Player Country Specialization Sanju Samson India Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler England Wicketkeeper Devdutt Padikkal India Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal India (Uncapped) Batter Shimron Hetmyer West Indies Batter Dhruv Jurel India (Uncapped) Wicketkeeper Riyan Parag India (Uncapped) All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin India All-rounder Trent Boult New Zealand Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal India Bowler Prasidh Krishna India Bowler Obed McCoy West Indies Bowler Kuldeep Sen India (Uncapped) Bowler Navdeep Saini India Bowler Kuldip Yadav India (Uncapped) Bowler KC Cariappa India (Uncapped) Bowler Royal Challengers Bangalore (Remaining Purse: Rs 8.75 Crore; Slots Left: 7) Player Country Specialization Virat Kohli India Batter Faf Du Plessis South Africa Batter Glenn Maxwell Australia All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka Bowler David Willey England Bowler Finn Allen New Zealand Wicketkeeper Rajat Patidar India (Uncapped) Batter Dinesh Karthik India Wicketkeeper Mahipal Lomror India (Uncapped) Batter Anuj Rawat India (Uncapped) Wicketkeeper Shahbaz Ahmed India All-rounder Suyash Prabhudesai India (Uncapped) Batter Harshal Patel India Bowler Siddharth Kaul India Bowler Mohammed Siraj India Bowler Akash Deep India (Uncapped) Bowler Josh Hazlewood Australia Bowler Karn Sharma India Bowler Kolkata Knight Riders (Remaining Purse: Rs 7.05 Crore; Slots Left: 11) Player Country Specialization Shreyas Iyer India Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan Wicketkeeper Rinku Singh India (Uncapped) Batter Andre Russell West Indies All-rounder Sunil Narine West Indies All-rounder Nitish Rana India Batter Anukul Roy India (Uncapped) All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer India All-rounder Shardul Thakur India All-rounder Tim Southee New Zealand Bowler Lockie Ferguson New Zealand Bowler Umesh Yadav India Bowler Varun Chakravarthy India Bowler Harshit Rana India (Uncapped) Bowler

* Overseas players in bold