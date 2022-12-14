IPL 2023 Auction: Three all-rounders who will be on all 10 franchises radar in December 23

Mumbai, Dec 14: The buzz for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will begin with the IPL mini-auction on December 23 in Kochi.

The IPL auctions have always been tense and exciting affairs as teams try to outbid each other for some of the hottest properties in T20 cricket.

The 16th edition of the IPL Auction will see a total of 405 players going under the hammer in Kochi of which 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players. Four of the overseas players are from associate nations.

The total number of capped players is 119, and uncapped players are 282, including four from associate nations, whose names will come at the auction table.

The auctions will see some of the biggest all-rounders in world cricket go under the hammer and teams will be vying to get them into their rosters. Past seasons have seen teams perform extremely well if they have highly valued all-rounders in their squads and this year's auctions have some big names who have consistently performed well at the international stage, as well as the domestic T20 circuit.

Let us take a look at the all-rounders who might trigger a bidding war between multiple franchises in IPL 2023 Auction.

Ben Stokes: Base Price - INR 2 Crores in IPL Auction

Considered by many to be one of the great all-rounders of modern cricket, there is no doubt that Ben Stokes will be one of the biggest buys of the IPL 2023 Auctions. The all-rounder was the most expensive player in the 2018 IPL auctions when he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 12.5 cr. Stokes is widely known as an expressive cricketer who relies on his instincts to get his team out of tight situations.

Stokes also has great leadership abilities and his character is looked upon by youngsters in the team, which makes him the perfect role model to have in the side. Stokes did not feature in last year's IPL as he wanted to focus on his mental health and well-being, but the former Rajasthan Royals man will be gearing up for 16th edition of the tournament and can expect a lot of paddles raised to sign the left-handed all-rounder.