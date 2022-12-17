IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings may sign these two players, says former India opener

Chennai Super Kings will be hoping to forget their last season howler and move forward in the coming season.

The Chennai-based franchise are also set to be captained by MS Dhoni, after opting out with Ravindra Jadeja in the middle of last season.

And in the upcoming auction on December 23, the three-time IPL Champions will be aiming to build a formidable crew around their core personnel.

The 2023 IPL may be the end of MS Dhoni wearing the Chennai colours. And former India cricketer Aakash Chopra says the franchise will be preparing for life after captain cool. He believes they must be thinking of a successor who can lead the Chennai side after Dhoni retires.

And Chopra thinks the CSK think tank will aim to add the player to their ranks in the coming auction. He believes someone with previous captaincy experience can have the prestigious role of leading CSK in the coming years. And he thinks Kane Williamson and Jason Holder can be among the names.

Williamson was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad while Lucknow Super Giants let go of Jason Holder. And Chopra thinks CSK may look to sign the duo.