IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Retained & Released Players List, Purse Remaining for Mini Auction

Bengaluru, Nov. 15: With the transfer and trade window for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League closing on Tuesday (Nov. 15), the franchises revealed their final list of retained and released players.

The Delhi Capitals, still looking to win their maiden IPL title, have retained a total of nineteen players, while releasing five players. The Capitals will head into the mini auction with a remaining purse of Rs. 19.45 crore. The mini auction for IPL 2023 is set to be held later this year in Kochi.

The Capitals traded Shardul Thakur to the Kolkata Knight Riders and brought in all-rounder Aman Khan in his place. Amongst the nineteen retained players, six are overseas players. The overseas players retained by the Delhi franchise, include David Warner, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman and Mitchell Marsh.

Out of the four released players, Tim Seifert was the only overseas player.

The Capitals have been a strong team in recent editions, but have failed to cross the final hurdle. Though in the previous edition, Delhi failed to make it to the playoffs by just a whisker. The Rishabh Pant-led side finished fifth in the 2022 edition of the glitzy league. Delhi Capitals finished fifth on the points table, winning seven and losing as many out of their fourteen league stage matches.

Delhi have retained their core team and on paper once again the Capitals have an enviable squad. Furthermore, the Capitals have once again continued their tradition of backing youngsters, as they have retained most of their young players, including the likes of Yash Dhull and Ripal Patel.

Here's a full list of the player's released and retained by DC and their remaining purse, ahead of the IPL mini auction in Kochi:

Retained Players: Aman Khan (T), Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, David Warner, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull

Total Players Release: 5

Players Released: Shardul Thakur, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh

Remaining Purse: Rs. 19.45 crore