IPL 2023: Four players Sunrisers Hyderabad must try to buy in the IPL auction

Mayank Agarwal (Base Price: 1 crore)

Mayank Agarwal was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the auction. Agarwal can bat at the top and is an intelligent player who can be explosive in the early overs. Sunrisers will be tempted to get the right-handed batter as they look to build a solid opening pair. He can partner with Abhishek Sharma in the top order and that will be a nice combination to build on for the Hyderabad franchise.

The interest in the Karnataka batsman maybe a bit dearth this year around, and that can be a perfect opportunity for SRH.

Ideal Price: 1.5 crore to 3 crore

Jason Roy (Base Price: 1.5 cr)

Jason Roy can be the perfect replacement for Kane Williamson. The England opener is going through a fine last couple years in the shortest format and SRH must have an eye for him. Roy has played with SRH before but he is a transformed player now.

He will be a perfect signing for them up top as the player will give them solidity, skill and a certain poise at the top order.

Ideal Price: 2.7 crore to 4 crore

Sam Curran (Base Price: 2 crore)

Sam Curran will be a wanted man in this IPL auction. And SRH, with the biggest purse, will have an advantage in that. Curran has been brilliant for England in white ball cricket, and was one of their most instrumental players in the T20 World Cup, helping England to win it.

Curran, with his bowling and batting abilities, can be an asset to any team. His death bowling has improved considerably, and so has his variations and ability to adapt in difficult situations. SRH have always had the reputation of having a strong bowling unit, Curran will certainly bolster that and more.

Ideal Price: 6 crore to 9 crore

Ben Stokes (Base Price: 2 crore)

Another Englishman comes into the fray for SRH, and none get bigger than Ben Stokes when it comes to the all-rounder department of T20 cricket. Like the IPLs before, Ben Stokes is going to get the big bucks in this edition. We can expect a multiway bidding war for the all-rounder, and SRH would probably be in the mix of that.

A destructive batter coupled with fantastic bowling skills, Stokes has been a class apart in every format of cricket over the last few years. His availability will definitely raise the IPL and Sunrisers would be stoked to have Stokes. He can be the talismanic no. 6 for them and they can get full 4 overs of bowling as well from the former Rajasthan Royals man. SRH will quite certainly have the advantage with the money, hence if they want him, they surely can get him.

Ideal Price: 6 crore to 10 crore