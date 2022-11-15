IPL 2023: Full List of Players Released by all 10 teams after Retention Deadline

New Delhi, Nov 15: As the transfer and trade window for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season ended at 5 PM on Tuesday (November 15), all ten franchises participating in the premier domestic T20 league released the revised list of their squad ahead of IPL 2023 Auction.

The teams revealed the list of players they are not going to retain for the next season. The franchises will now aim for different players in the upcoming IPL 2023 auction which is scheduled to be held in Kochi on December 23.

Sunrisers Hyderabad scripted the biggest surprise as the Orange Army decided to part ways with their captain Kane Williamson. The New Zealand skipper - who had been associated with the Hyderabad-based franchise for the past 7 years - made his IPL debut for the franchise in 2015 and went on to lead the side in 2018. He has been the skipper of the 2016 IPL champions since then. But the stylish batter's form, as well as SRH's performance, has tapered off in the last couple of editions of the highly competitive tournament.

SRH have also released some other big names along with uncapped Indian players and that has helped the franchise to enter the IPL 2023 Auction with the biggest purse of Rs 42.25 crores.

Similarly, Punjab Kings have also released their captain from the previous edition, Mayank Agarwal along with West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith. They are the second in terms of the available purse and will have Rs 32.20 crore to spend during the auction.

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals hardly sprang up any surprises with their team retentions as both the teams from north India kept their teams almost similar to what it was in the previous edition. They've released players whom they hardly used during the previous edition.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore - who have been making it to the playoffs stages consistently since 2020 - have also stuck to the same squad. While Mumbai Indians have dropped 13 players from their squad and have a remaining purse of Rs 20.55 crore.

CSK, however, dropped a big bomb by letting go of West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction. They've also released Adam Milne and Chris Jordan. The Yellow Army has retained India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and as reports claimed MS Dhoni might have managed to keep Jadeja with him despite the bitterness which happened midway through the tournament in the Summer.

Here we take a look at the players released by all the 10 franchises ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi: