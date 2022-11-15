IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders duo Sam Billings and Pat Cummins opt out of upcoming edition

Kolkata, November 15: Kolkata Knight Riders duo Sam Billings and Pat Cummins have pulled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to focus on the longer formats of the game.

Both England wicketkeeper-batter Billings and Australia pacer Cummins, who featured for KKR in matches last season, took to social media to announce their decisions of skipping IPL 2023.

Billings wants to focus on ODIs and Tests with The Ashes, scheduled to take place next year. The English wicketkeeper played eight games for Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year, scoring 169 runs an an average of 24.14. He made his IPL debut in 2016.

"Have taken the tough decision that I won't be taking part in the next IPL. Looking to focus on longer format cricket at the start of the English summer with @kentcricket," Billings tweeted.

"Thank you so much for the opportunity @kkriders ! Loved every minute of it. An amazing franchise with some brilliant people. Hopefully see you again in the future."

The 31-year-old had made his unexpected Test debut in January when he was brought into the side in the last minute for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia in Hobart. He then went on to play a Test each against New Zealand and India later in the year.

Billings has also played 25 ODIs and 37 T20Is for England. He was not part of England's victorious T20 World Cup squad in Australia.

Current Australia ODI and Test captain Cummins, on the other hand, cited the packed calendar, which also includes the ODI World Cup and the Ashes as a reason to withdraw from IPL next year. The Aussie quick also thanked KKR for understanding his decision.

"I've made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI's for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup," said Cummins on Twitter.

"Thanks so much to @KKRiders for their understanding. Such a terrific team of players and staff and I hope I can get back there ASAP," he added.

While Billings made the announcement to withdraw from IPL a day before the deadline for player retention by the teams, Cummins announced his withdrawal on the final day (November 15) of retention.

KKR has already made moves via trades by bringing in Gujarat Titans duo Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz along with Delhi Capitals' Shardul Thankur. The mini auction will take place in Kochi on December 23.