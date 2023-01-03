IPL 2023: Litton Das gives his first message after being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders

Bangladesh batter Litton Das has given his first message to the Kolkata Knight Riders fraternity after being bought in the IPL 2023 auction.

Litton Das was one of the two Bangladeshi players that KKR bought in the auction, along with Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Although Shakib has represented KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous IPLs, this will be the first taste of the cash-rich extravaganza for Litton.

The destructive batter was bought for his base price INR 50 lakh by KKR as he joins the pool of Bangladeshi players in the IPL. And the player sent a message on social media after his acquisition.

"Hi everyone, this is Litton Kumar Das. This is my first IPL. So I am super excited to be a part of KKR family," Litton said.

He then went on saying in Bengali, "khub sighroyi dekha hochhe tomader sathe, Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo" (see you guys very soon, Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo).

The 28-year-old Bangladeshi has represented his country in 37 Tests, 60 ODIs and 65 T20Is. He has 8 international hundreds to his name across all formats and is regarded as a dashing opening batsman. He is the captain of Bangladesh in the ODI format and led his country to a historic series win against India in December 2022.

Advertisement

"The IPL is a huge platform and you get to play high-intensity games. Sharing the dressing room with some of the big names in world cricket will help me immensely, because the more you get to know them, the better it is for you to pick their brains and learn a thing or two," Litton said earlier while speaking to SportsStar after KKR bought him.

KKR will be eyeing to use him as a backup keeper for Narayan Jagadeesan, whom they also bought in the IPL 2023 auction for INR 90 lakh. The Knights will be hoping to bounce back from last season's disappointment when they failed to qualify for the playoffs. The Kolkata-based franchise have won the coveted trophy twice in their history, in 2012 and 2014 under the leadership of former India batter Gautam Gambhir.