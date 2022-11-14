IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians planning to release Kieron Pollard? Harbhajan Singh has this to say

Mumbai, Nov 14: As the deadline for player retention comes to an end, reports in the media have it that five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians are planning to release senior West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard ahead of the next season.

IPL franchises have one more day to finalise their squad for the next season as they will have to submit the final list of retained players by Tuesday (November 15).

The 16th edition of the cash-rich league will see all ten participating teams undergo preparations in full swing in order to make their squad as ready as possible before the mini-auction on December 23 in Kochi.

While there are some franchises who have already traded players, it will be interesting to see if the teams retain some of the old names which have been in the squad for years. Moreover, each team has been granted an increase in their spending power with a sum of Rs 5 crore being added to their purse. This will increase their value to Rs 95 crore for the mini-auction.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes releasing Pollard - who has been a part of the franchise for more than a decade - will not be an easy decision.

Advertisement

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Game Plan - IPL Retention Special', Harbhajan - when asked whether MI should retain Pollard - said, "Well, I think it's going to be very difficult for Mumbai Indians to release Kieron Pollard. He's been there for many years. But yes, there are times when you have to take a few tough calls and maybe this is the time.