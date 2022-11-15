IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Retained & Released Players list, Purse Remaining for Mini Auction

Bengaluru, Nov. 15: The Indian Premier League transfer and trade window for the upcoming edition, closed on Tuesday (Nov. 15). All ten franchises revealed their final list of retained and released players.

Mumbai Indians, the most successful IPL franchise released their list of retained and released players ahead of the 2023 edition of the glitzy T20 league. The Rohit Sharma-led team released thirteen players. The Mumbai team will enter the mini auction with sixteen players in their squad and a remaining purse of Rs. 20.55 crore. The mini auction for IPL 2023 is set to be held later this year in Kochi.

On the final day of the trade and transfer window, the biggest news for Mumbai Indians was Kieron Pollard's retirement from IPL. The T20 stalwart, who has been a key clog in the Mumbai line-up and a match-winner over the years, called time on his IPL career. But Pollard's association with the former champions will continue as Mumbai named the former West Indies skipper as their batting coach. Pollard had been a part of the squad for a record 13 years.

Following the mega IPL auction, eyebrows were raised at Mumbai's squad. But the franchise maintained that they had rebuilt their squad keeping the future in mind. The five-time champions endured their worst outing in the IPL as they finished last on the points table.

Out of their fourteen matches, Mumbai Indians won just four, while they lost ten, to finish last on the ten-team table. Looking to return to their former formidable selves, the former champions will look to make some key additions as well.

Here's a full list of the players released and retained by MI and their remaining purse, ahead of the IPL mini auction in Kochi:

Retained Players: Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff (T), Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs

Total Players Release: 13

Players Released: Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills

Remaining Purse: Rs. 20.55 crore