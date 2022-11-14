IPL 2023 Retention: Full List of Players Retained & Traded By All 10 Franchises Ahead of Auction

New Delhi, Nov 14: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Auction will be held on December 23 in Kochi. It will be a mini-auction where all ten IPL franchises will be looking to fine-tune their squads for the next edition of the premier T20 league.

Ahead of every edition of the lucrative league, the IPL governing council allows the franchisee an option to trade off players before finalising the list of players they are willing to retain for the new season.

All ten teams will have to submit the list of retained players on November 15, which is the last day of the closure of the transfer window. The retention window deadline is scheduled to close at 5 pm IST on November 15.

Kolkata Knight Riders have been the most active side during the IPL trading window as they've traded some players. The KKR - which was led by Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2022 season - have been the busiest franchise during the trading window.

The two-time champions have acquired the services of New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans via trade. It was an all-cash deal between the two franchises. Both Ferguson and Gurbaz were part of their respective teams during the just concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The Kolkata-based franchise also acquired the services of India all-rounder Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction. Thakur - the right-handed batter from Mumbai - will offer his services to KKR from the next edition. He was purchased by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 mega-auction for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore but failed to leave an impression on the franchise. He failed to pick up wickets and even leaked runs.

Left-handed Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff will make a return to Mumbai Indians in the next season. He was traded by his existing franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of IPL 2023. RCB acquired his services during the IPL 2022 auction at his base price of Rs 75 lakh.

Here we take a look at the players retained & traded by all the 10 franchises ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi: