IPL 2023 Retention LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals trade Shardul Thakur to KKR; Cummins, Billings pull out

New Delhi, Nov 15: With the T20 World Cup 2022 coming to a close on Sunday (November 13), the focus of the cricketing world now shifts to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the developments in the biggest T20 league in the world.

The transfer window for the IPL 2023 season will close at 5 pm on Tuesday (November 15). By the end of the day, all ten IPL franchises will submit the names of players they are going to retain ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction. The franchises will also reveal the list of players they have released ahead of the next edition of the premier T20 league.

The IPL 2023 Auction will be held on December 23 in Kochi and all the teams will be looking to fine-tune their squad for the sixteenth edition of the tournament which will begin in late March and conclude in early June next year in India.

With the home-and-away format making its return in the IPL next year, every franchisee will be required to build a squad keeping the pitch and conditions in mind. As every side will play a minimum of 7 games at home and therefore, the team management will look to build the side based on the strengths of their home ground.

Also, some big names who were missing in the IPL 2022 might return in the next season, giving teams all the more reason to release some players to increase their purses ahead of the mini-IPL auction.

Here are the live updates of IPL 2023 Retention: