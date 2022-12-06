IPL 2023: Start Date, Final Date, Teams, Broadcasters List - All You Need to Know

Bengaluru, December 6: It's that time of the year when fans get excited with the Indian Premier League (IPL) season fast approaching as the IPL 2023 auction is just a few weeks away.

The IPL 2023 auction is set to be held for the first time in Kerala as Kochi hosts the one day event on December 23. 991 players have registered their names for the auction and the list will be trimmed down ahead of the auction.

While the next season's mini auction is just around the corner, there have been reports on the potential start date and the IPL 2023 final date.

Cricbuzz has reported that the IPL 2023 could start either on March 31st 2023 or April 1st 2023 and they also add the IPL 2023 final could be held on May 28th 2023 or June 4th 2023, which could be very close to the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final that is likely to be held from June 7-11.

The report also states that defending champions Gujarat Titans could play host for the IPL 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

All the mentioned dates are citing reports and there is still no official dates announced by the BCCI for IPL nor the ICC for the WTC 2023 final.

The IPL 2023 Teams List

• Gujarat Titans

• Lucknow Super Giants

• Mumbai Indians

• Chennai Super Kings

• Punjab Kings

• Kolkata Knight Riders

• Delhi Capitals

• Sunrisers Hyderabad

• Royal Challengers Bangalore

• Rajasthan Royals

