IPL 2023 Schedule: Start Date, Possible Venues, Teams Grouping and Format

Bengaluru, December 28: With the auction done and dusted, all eyes will now be on the schedule and the start date of the next edition of Indian Premier League - IPL 2023.

Earlier reports suggested that the cash-rich league will start either on March 31st or April 1st with the final set to be held in the last week of May or the first week of June, close to the WTC final.

But recent reports state the exact start date of the IPL 2023. As per a mail from BCCI to the franchises, the league will kickstart on April 1. However, the official start date is yet to be revealed.

The IPL is usually held in the March to May window every season. So, the reported IPL 2023 start date could be true as the BCCI plans to host the inaugural edition of the Women's IPL before the 16th season of the men's tournament.

As per reports, the BCCI will host the Women's IPL from March 3 to March 26. The auction for the Women's IPL will also be held early next year.

As for the IPL 2023, the season opener could see the defending champions Gujarat Titans play hosts at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But the venues and format are yet to be revealed by the BCCI.

IPL 2023 Possible Venues

There are hints that the IPL could return to it's original home and away format with games being played across venues in India. However, the BCCI is yet to confirm the same. If played at the homes of franchises, the venues will be as follows:

Team Home Venue Chennai Super Kings Chepauk (MA Chidambaram Stadium), Chennai Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Royal Challengers Bangalore M Chinaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Delhi Capitals Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Sunrisers Hyderabad Uppal (Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium), Hybderabad Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Lucknow Super Giants Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens, Kolkata Rajasthan Royals Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Punjab Kings Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Some teams may play across venues and some may be forced to play away from their usual homes. All this and more will be clear in the coming days.

IPL 2023 Format

The format for the upcoming season is still not revealed, but it is set to follow the one from last season of 74 matches, including the playoffs. The league phase will feature 70 matches with all 10 teams playing 14 matches each - 7 at home and 7 away.

The top two after the league phase will play the qualifier 1 with the winner heading directly into the final and the loser getting a second chance by heading into qualifier 2, where they will face the winner of Eliminator between the third and fourth placed teams.

IPL 2023 Teams Grouping

The group is not officially revealed as yet, but is set to be similar to last year when the 10 teams were divided into two groups based on their performance in IPL over the years. So, the most successful sides Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will once again lead the two groups.

The grouping is done to manage the number of fixtures in the league phase, where each team of the same group and the one parallel to them in the other group will face each other twice (home and away), while the each team will face the other four teams of the opposite group once (that is two teams away and two teams at home).

This is how the teams could be grouped for IPL 2023: