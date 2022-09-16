IPL 2023: Trevor Bayliss replaces Anil Kumble as head coach of Punjab Kings

Mohali, September 16: Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday (September 16) announced the appointment of Trevor Bayliss as the team's new head coach ahead of the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bayliss will replace Anil Kumble after the former India cricketer's contract was not renewed by the Punjab Kings following a poor string of performances by the side under his guidance.

"I'm honoured to be given the head coach's role with the Punjab Kings. A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware," Bayliss said in a statement issued by the franchise.

Bayliss will bring in his experience of winning the 2019 50 over World Cup with England, two IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014 besides a BBL title with the Sydney Sixers.

Aside from his successful stint with KKR, Bayliss was also the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 and 2021 IPL seasons.

Under Kumble's mentorship, Punjab Kings had failed to progress to the IPL play-offs for three consecutive times. Kumble took over the role in 2020, replacing Mike Hesson, and was at the helm for three seasons.

PBKS finished fifth in 2020 and 2021, when the league comprised of eight teams and then finished sixth in the 10-team tournament in 2022.

Kumble had earlier worked as a mentor with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians after ending his illustrious playing career.

Bayliss will be the tenth coach for Punjab Kings since their first season in 2008. He will also be the sixth Australian taking over the head coach role of the franchise after Tom Moody, Michael Bevan, Brad Hodge, Darren Lehman and Adam Gilchrist.

Here is a look at the coaches over the years for Punjab Kings:

1. Tom Moody: 2008-2010

2. Michael Bevan: 2011

3. Adam Gilchrist (Player & Coach): 2012

4. Darren Lehmann: 2013

5. Sanjay Bangar: 2014-2016

6. Virender Sehwag: 2017

7. Brad Hodge: 2018

8. Mike Hesson: 2019

9. Anil Kumble: 2020-2022