IPL: Ashish Nehra and Vikram Solanki present as Gujarat Titans hold trials for the upcoming IPL

The IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans held the trial for the upcoming edition at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday and Friday. The trial was conducted to screen out players for the upcoming IPL auction set to take place on December 2023. A total of 52 players took part in the trial, which was overseen by Vikram Solanki and Ashish Nehra.

Gujarat Titans, who made their debut in the IPL this year, won the title in the very first season of their history. Hardik Pandya captains the Ahmedabad-based franchise as Rashid Khan, David Miller and Shubman Gill are among the other players.

Prior to the auction, they released Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy and Varun Aaron from the squad. The Titans also traded out Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, as the duo joined two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders.

Vikram Solanki, Gujarat Titans' Director of Cricket, and Head Coach, Ashish Nehra, had an interactive session with the media on Friday, December 9.