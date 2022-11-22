IPL Auction 2023: 10 teams may request BCCI to postpone auction from December 23

Mumbai, November 22: The IPL Auction ahead of the 2023 edition was scheduled to be held on December 23 at Kochi. But now it has emerged that the all 10 franchises are planning to request the BCCI to postpone it.

The unavailability of many foreign backroom staff owing to Christmas vacation is understands to be the reason behind this proposal.

Though no official request has been made so far, the franchises want all the support staff on their table during the auction.

It may be recalled that the IPL 2023 auction will be a one-day mini auction as the mega auction was done away with earlier this year in February. A total of 163 players were retained by the teams and as many as 85 were released ahead of the mini auction.

Some of very familiar names were released by their respective teams ahead of the auction. IPL giants Chennai Super Kings ended their hugely successful 11-year association with legendary all-rounder Dwayne Bravo while Sunrisers Hyderabad released star batter Kane Williamson ahead of the cash-rich league's mini auction.

Mumbai Indians have released as many as 13 players. In other big movements, Punjab Kings have released their last edition's captain Mayank Agarwal, while West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Besides Bravo, CSK have also decided to let go of England's death-overs specialist Chris Jordan, a move that might surprise some.

CSK chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan said, “It's a very tough call. As far as retention is concerned and releasing of players, you know that CSK has always been very passionate with the players, and they have also been contributing to the franchise. It becomes very difficult for us to decide while releasing the players.

“The contribution they have made to CSK will always be cherished and we know that if there is an opportunity for any of them to come back, they will be back in CSK colours.”

As far as CSK's captaincy is concerned, Kasi made it clear that their talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead the side.

“Everybody knows that Thalaiva (Dhoni) will lead the side and he will do his best and the team will do well,” he said.