IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: 405 players set to go under the hammer in Kochi

The 10 teams will look to strengthen their squads for season 16 of Indian Premier League during the IPL Auction 2023, which is set to take place in Kochi on Friday (December 23).
A total of 405 players have registered their names to go under the hammer at the auction, but only a maximum of 87 can fill the slots remaining among the 10 teams ahead the 2023 season.
With some of the world's biggest names like Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran among the many overseas stars alongside the talented cricketers from India available in this auction, it will surely spark a few bidding wars.
Hugh Edmeades, who had collapsed during the event last year in the IPL 2022 mega auction, is fit and fine as he brings the hammer along to conduct the auction process.
RCB, GT and DC have already got the minimum required number for a squad, but will still be on alert if the opportunity arises. However, the likes of KKR, MI, CSK, RR, LSG, PBKS and SRH will be the most active during the one-day event.
Teams will aim for future captains, star all-rounders and other vacant areas to fill when the auction begins at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi.
Here myKhel brings you all the live updates from the IPL Auction 2023:
10:08 am
RCB's plan at the auction
Royal Challengers Bangalore may have most areas covered, but they will still pounce at a chance if an opportunity arises.
09:29 am
Sam Curran at Mumbai Indians?
former India cricketer Anil Kumble, who has worked as Mumbai Indians Coach in the past, claimed the MI team could look at Curran. "He brings in that option of batting at 6 or 7 for MI," said Kumble.
09:20 am
Sam Curran to reunited with Dhoni at CSK?
"Curran can be a future leader in CSK," said former Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina. Raina also claimed that CSK will break the bank for the England all-rounder.
08:44 am
Cameron Green to be most expensive player?
He may not play the full tournament, but I think he could be the No. 1 pick for SRH, even over (Ben) Stokes: Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris said on Jio Cinema on Australia all-rounder Cameron Green ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction.
08:28 am
Delhi Capitals are ready
Speaking ahead of the Mini-Auction Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Pravin Amre said, "We did a good job in the last Auction. We have retained 19 players which shows the belief the management has on our current team. However, we do have a few gaps in our squad and we have identified the kind of players we need to acquire during the Auction according to our purse."
08:17 am
Meet the Auctioneer
Hugh Edmeades will be the auctioneer for this season as well. Everyone will be hoping that he stays completely fit. The fiasco that happened during the IPL 2022 auction when he collapsed during the process scared everyone. Thankfully, he was fit and continued the bidding process the next day.
08:13 am
IPL Auction 2023 Day is Here
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the IPL 2023 Auction. The stage is set and all ten franchises are going to fill 87 slots from 405 players available in the auction. The BCCI has elaborate arrangements in Kochi - which is hosting the IPL Auction for the first time.