IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: 405 players set to go under the hammer in Kochi

The 10 teams will look to strengthen their squads for season 16 of Indian Premier League during the IPL Auction 2023, which is set to take place in Kochi on Friday (December 23).

A total of 405 players have registered their names to go under the hammer at the auction, but only a maximum of 87 can fill the slots remaining among the 10 teams ahead the 2023 season.

With some of the world's biggest names like Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran among the many overseas stars alongside the talented cricketers from India available in this auction, it will surely spark a few bidding wars.

Hugh Edmeades, who had collapsed during the event last year in the IPL 2022 mega auction, is fit and fine as he brings the hammer along to conduct the auction process.

RCB, GT and DC have already got the minimum required number for a squad, but will still be on alert if the opportunity arises. However, the likes of KKR, MI, CSK, RR, LSG, PBKS and SRH will be the most active during the one-day event.

Teams will aim for future captains, star all-rounders and other vacant areas to fill when the auction begins at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi.

Here myKhel brings you all the live updates from the IPL Auction 2023: