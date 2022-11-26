IPL: check out the top five highest run chases in the tournament history

In the illustrious timeline of IPL, we have seen many magic moments throughout the years. Fans around the world have enjoyed the spectacle where 'Talent meets Opportunity' and in IPL's journey of the past 15 years, there have been countless memories of paramount display etched in our psyche.

And today we shall take a sneak peek at the five best IPL chases in the years. We will be roaming from the recent days to the ancient days of IPL to find out the five highest-ever run chases in the history of IPL cricket. Let the story begin-

5. Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Lions (Runs Chased: 209)

In this match in 2017, Gujarat Lions put on a huge total of 208. Dinesh Karthik (65 of 34) and Suresh Raina (77 of 43) batted exquisitely for the now-defunct franchise to amass that huge number on the scoreboard.

But Delhi Capitals had other things in their mind. Rishabh Pant scored an absolute blinder of 97 in just 43 balls that had 6 fours and 9 sixes. Sanju Samson gave him worthy company and kickstarted the chase for DC with a carnage of 61 in just 31 balls. And in the end, Shreyas Iyer and Corey Anderson saw them through as Delhi chased down the 209 with 15 balls to spare.

Advertisement

4. Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (Runs Chased: 211)

This run chase was accomplished this year only. CSK's 210 was toppled courtesy of a sturdy batting display by the LSG batters. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock started off well and together put up a 99 runs partnership. But the match was turned on by Windies batter Evin Lewis, who bludgeoned past the CSK bowlers to score 55 of just 23 balls. Then at the end, it was budding star Ayush Badoni who flicked two amazing sixes to secure the victory for the Lucknow side.