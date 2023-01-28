IPL Legends decode reason behind grand success of Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians

New Delhi, Jan 28: Indian Premier League legends have lauded two of the most successful franchises in the history of the league i.e. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings for their unmatched legacy.

Legends believe the two sides have consistently built juggernauts at the back of unmatched talent and by building trust and continuity with the core of players.

While chatting on Success Mantra, a new episode of 'Legends Lounge', a JioCinema original, IPL greats such as Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Scott Styris, Parthiv Patel, Robin Uthappa and Anil Kumble dissected what works for these two most successful IPL teams.

Chris Gayle on CSK, MI team atmosphere

Four of the six experts were part of CSK at different points, and all stated that the Chennai franchise worked like one big family. Gayle, who never represented CSK or MI, too, agreed. "Those teams look like a family, especially Chennai. They embrace each and everyone and stick to one core for a long time," explained the West Indian.

Gayle, who is an IPL legend went on to claim that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have failed to win a title in the IPL because they don't treat players the way MI and CSK do. "Players don't feel part of the franchise in RCB. RCB and Punjab need to learn how to work with words like Loyalty and Trust," a video clip of Gayle - was later deleted by Jio Cinema Twitter handle.

Uthappa shares his experience from CSK days

Traded to CSK in 2021, Uthappa felt continuity, communication and inclusiveness across the franchise stood out for him the most. "The sense of security and inclusiveness that the players who aren't in the playing XI had made it a great atmosphere," explained the Karnataka batter, who had to wait for a while before donning the Yellow. "At no point, I felt left out. It is not easy to sit out for 12 games, especially after you have played 195 matches already."

Uthappa, who represented Kolkata Knight Riders with great distinction, cited Gautam Gambhir's backing of Yusuf Pathan as a classic case of continuity and trust. "In 2014, Yusuf didn't do well in the group stage. In the knockout match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, we had to chase 150+ (161) in 15 odd overs to qualify, and he took us to 70 odd with a fifty in 15 balls. CSK persisted with (Shane) Watson in 2018; he won them the finals," Uthappa recalled.

He recalled how the team management came up to him every 4-5 days and had an open dialogue on how close or how far he was from making it to the XI.

Kumble on Mumbai Indians' success

Kumble, who came on board as a mentor with Mumbai Indians in 2013, creating a bond, a family was a big part of their franchise's vision, and the owners bought into it. "Once you get success, it breeds more success. Lifting the first trophy set the winning culture in the team.

Uthappa said CSK treated every member of the players' families as part of the team. "When we travelled with kids, nannies were there who were made to feel like they were part of the group. When we won in 2021, the nannies were part of the team picture," Uthappa said.

CSK pampered us like a kid: Raina

"They give a lot of bonuses, too," Raina chuckled in between. "You always feel like doing something special for them; you felt like a pampered kid."

Scott Styris hails CSK team management

Styris recalled an incident when Albie Morkel was part of the CSK setup. "His father had never been to India, so CSK flew him business(class), (it was) not in the contract; they didn't have to do it," the Kiwi all-rounder said.

CSK owners backed players: Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel - who made his IPL debut for CSK - felt what worked in the Chennai-based franchise's favour was their experience of running a cricket team. "The owners were running the India Cements team for over 30 years, and they never went overboard in success or failure," Patel said.