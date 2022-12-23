IPL Most Expensive Buys: Take a look at the ten most expensive players in the IPL history

Sam Curran has become the most expensive player in the history of IPL after his INR 18.50 crore price tag on Friday in the IPL 2023 auction.

Punjab Kings paid the monumental fee for the English all-rounder who has been a revelation in the last year or so in T20 cricket.

Sam Curran got the biggest price in IPL history as Punjab Kings managed to get his signature after a two-way fight with Chennai Super Kings. The England all-rounder will be donning the red and white of Punjab in the upcoming IPL seasons.

England skipper Ben Stokes became the third most expensive player in the IPL history after Chennai Super Kings managed to get hold of the player for a massive INR 16.25 crore.

Australia all-rounder Cameroon Green became second o the list as he was sold to Mumbai Indians for a whopping INR 17.50 crore.

Take a look at the 10 most expensive players in the IPL history-

