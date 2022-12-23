IPL Most Expensive Buys: Take a look at the ten most expensive players in the IPL history


Advertisement

Sam Curran has become the most expensive player in the history of IPL after his INR 18.50 crore price tag on Friday in the IPL 2023 auction.

Punjab Kings paid the monumental fee for the English all-rounder who has been a revelation in the last year or so in T20 cricket.

IPL Auction 2023: Sam Curran becomes the most expensive player in IPL history

Sam Curran got the biggest price in IPL history as Punjab Kings managed to get his signature after a two-way fight with Chennai Super Kings. The England all-rounder will be donning the red and white of Punjab in the upcoming IPL seasons.

Ben Stokes: Chennai Super Kings pay INR 16.25 crore to get the England captain in the IPL Auction

England skipper Ben Stokes became the third most expensive player in the IPL history after Chennai Super Kings managed to get hold of the player for a massive INR 16.25 crore.

Australia all-rounder Cameroon Green became second o the list as he was sold to Mumbai Indians for a whopping INR 17.50 crore. England skipper Ben Stokes also fetched a massive amount as Chennai Super Kings broke the bank to get him for INR 16.25 crore.

Take a look at the 10 most expensive players in the IPL history-

Advertisement
PlayerCountryYearTeamPrice in INR
Sam CurranEngland2023Punjab Kings18.50 Crore
Cameron GreenAustralia2023Mumbai Indians17.50 Crore
Ben StokesEngland2023Chennai Super Kings16.25 Crore
Chris MorrisSouth Africa2021Rajasthan Royals16.25 Crore
Yuvraj SinghIndia2015Delhi Daredevils16 Crore
Nicholas PooranWest Indies2023Lucknow Super Giants16 Crore
Pat CumminsAustralia2020Kolkata Knight Riders15.50 Crore
Ishan KishanIndia2022Mumbai Indians15.25 Crore
Kyle JamiesonNew Zealand2021Royal Challengers Bangalore15 Crore
Ben StokesEngland2017Rising Pune Supergiants14.5 Crore

More IPL News arrow_forward

Read More About: ipl ipl auction ipl 2023
Published On December 23, 2022

Read more...