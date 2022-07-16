IPL To Get Extended Window in 2023-2027 season; BBL, Hundred, CPL Too Could Receive Own Space

Mumbai, July 14: The Indian Premier League (IPL) window is all set to get expanded in the next cycle of International cricket calendar (2023 to 2027) while Australia and England are set to get their space for Big Bash League (BBL) and The Hundred in the period.

At present, the IPL get a dedicated window from last week of March to the last week of May and now the league will spill over to the first week of June as well.

It also confirms the BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s statement about more IPL matches and two weeks expansion of the league in the future.

The ESPNCricinfo reports that hardly any international cricket is scheduled in the next 2023-2027 cycle during the IPL window.

If everything goes as per plan, then the IPL 2023 and IPL 2024 will have 74 matches, 84 matches in IPL 2025, IPL 2026 and a maximum of 94 matches in the IPL 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

In the case of the Hundred, England will have a three-week free window ranging across July and August so that marquee players can attend the tournament.