IPL: Who have won the most number of matches by more than 100 runs? Here are the facts and stats

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has offered some amazing cricketing displays throughout the years. Since its inception, the spectators have been treated with nail-biting games and edge-of-the-seat actions. But there have been matches when only one team have lived up to the billing, and dominated their opponents.

Today, we take a look at IPL matches that have ended in the biggest wins for a team, while it has inflicted the heaviest defeats on the opponents.

Nine times in the IPL history a team has won with more than a 100 runs margin. Most of these matches were heavily action-packed in the first inning, but the opponents failed to replicate the same intensity in the run chase.

Royal Challengers Bangalore has the most number of 100+ margin victories, with three the nine. Their biggest margin is a 144 run victory that they managed against Gujarat Lions in 2016. They also registered a 138 run win over Kings XI Punjab in 2015, and a 130 run victory over Pune Warriors India in 2013. The Pune Warriors match saw RCB put the biggest total in IPL history as 263. Chris Gayle scored an unbeaten 175 of just 66 balls in that match.

The first ever IPL game back in 2008 saw the 3rd biggest winning margin in the history of the tournament so far. Kolkata Knight Riders were the triumphant side who mauled RCB by 140 runs, courtesy of a blistering Brendon McCullum who scored 158 runs.

Mumbai Indians' 146-run win over Delhi Daredevils in 2017 is the biggest margin win in IPL's history. The Paltans scored 212 on that day and in reply, the Daredevils were bundled out for a paltry 66.