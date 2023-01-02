Irfan Pathan concerned of Hardik Pandyas fitness ahead of the Sri Lanka series

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is concerned about Hardik Pandya's fitness as he sets up to lead India against Sri Lanka in the T20I series.

Hardik Pandya will be stepping towards more responsibility as BCCI has decided to emphasize on youths, especially in the T20I format.

That means Pandya may well be appointed as a full-time T20 captain for India in the coming days.

But Irfan Pathan has cautioned BCCI regarding the appointment of Hardik Pandya as the permanent India captain in the shortest format of the game.

"The captaincy Hardik has done, whether it was for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL or at the start for India, I felt the communication was extremely good. He was seen as very agile," Pathan said during an interaction on Star Sports.