Ishan Kishan imitates Tom Latham by dislodging bails, makes Sunil Gavaskar angry: Watch

Ishan Kishan has made a Tom Lathamesque imitation in the first ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's bizarre dismissal in the first ODI against New Zealand led to an avoidable on-field moment between the two teams.

Hardik, while batting on 28, was adjudged bowled in a rather questionable call from third umpire KN Anantha Padmanabhan.

After he missed a cut shot completely off medium pacer Daryl Mitchell, the bails came off and New Zealand appealed for a bowled dismissal.

New Zealand skipper and wicketkeeper Tom Latham's gloves were close to the stumps at the time of action and he did not know if he had dislodged the bails unintentionally or if the ball clipped the stumps. The replays were far from conclusive but the third umpire ruled in favour of the visitors, which angered Hardik Pandya as the batter left the field in disgust.

Hardik's teammates too were not pleased with the call and when Latham got into the middle with New Zealand chasing 350, his habit of keeping his hands behind the wicket, dangerously close to the stumps was imitated by India keeper Ishan Kishan.

Ishan Kishan imitates Tom Latham:

The Indians appealed for a stumping on the first ball Latham faced of off-spinner Kuldeep Yadav as Kishan took the bails off in jest. Latham was very much in the crease but Kishan went ahead with the appeal and that did not go down well with former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.

Advertisement

"Taking the bails off was fine but he should not have appealed," said Gavaskar on air.

But the New Zealand skipper saw the funny side of it and was amused by Kishan's antics.

India posted a mammoth total of 349 courtesy of a fantastic double century by Shubman Gill. In reply, New Zealand are currently in the game thanks to an amazing inning by Michael Bracewell, who is un beaten and batting on 96. The Kiwis need 93 runs off 52 balls at the time of writing this and have 4 wickets in hand.

(with inputs from agency)