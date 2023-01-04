My Heartrate Was High in Whole Ranji Game - Ishan Kishan on Hearing Rishabh Pant Accident News

Mumbai, January 4: India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has revealed what he went went through when he heard the news of compatriot Rishabh Pant's near fatal accident during a Ranji Trophy match last week.

Pant met with an accident in the early hours of Friday (December 30). His vehicle got off the road at NH-58 in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district hit the divider and later caught fire.

The 25-year-old managed to escape by reportedly breaking the window of his car but he still got some severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Max Dehradun.

Pant has suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee along with injuries on his right wrist, ankle, toe and back.

The news of Pant's accident shocked the cricketing world, and his teammate Kishan, who was on duty with Jharkhand for Ranji Trophy, was no exception.

During the break in Jharkhand vs Services match, Kishan learnt about the news when he went towards the boundary line at the request of the fans for autographs and selfies.

Kishan has now revealed that he first felt the news was some small or normal accident. But his heart rate was high after he later got to know about the impact of the crash.

"In the beginning, I was not really sure. I thought it must be a normal accident and people are making big news out of it, but later I got to know he was very serious and I was very worried. I can't tell you how my heart rate was up throughout the Ranji Trophy game," said Kishan before the first T20I on Tuesday (January 3).

Kishan, who later scored 37 runs in the 2 run victory over Sri Lanka, also wished Pant a speedy recovery and hoped the 'gun player' will be back soon.

"I wish him all the very best and want him to recover soon because he is a gun player and I know he is a fighter. In the ground also we have seen him fighting and he will be back very soon," Kishan added.

Pant is reportedly out of danger and has already been moved to a private suite from ICU, but will be out of action for a long time. The latest update from DDCA, states the wicketkeeper-batter will be shifted to Mumbai for further treatment.