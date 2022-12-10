Ishan Kishan reveals how Suryakumar Yadav played a role in his 200

Ishan Kishan slammed a superb double century against Bangladesh in the final ODI on Saturday. The southpaw scored his first international century, which in turn was a mammoth 210 as the swashbuckling batter ravaged Bangladeshi bowling.

And during the innings break, Kishan revealed how a chat with Suryakumar Yadav helped him along his way. Suryakumar is being rested for this series but SKY helped his fellow teammate with some important messages. Suryakumar Yadav has recently been in the form of his life and had a say in his Mumbai Indians teammate's batting approach ahead of the match.

"I had a chat with Suryakumar Yadav before the game, he told me to see the ball well and hit well," Kishan said after the innings.

Kishan came into the side after Rohit Sharma injured his thumb in the last match. And he did see the ball more like a football as the Jharkhand batter demolished the Bangla pacers. He scored his 210 off just 131 balls, making it the fastest double-century in history. His elite inning had 24 fours and 10 mammoth sixes in it. The player also said the importance of Virat Kohli's advice during their stay at the crease together.

The pair stitched a 290 runs partnership for the 2nd wicket and Kishan says the former India skipper told him to get to his hundred in singles, albeit the player wanted to score it by hitting a six. India put on a monumental 409 for 8 at the end of their 50 overs.

"Virat bhai was spot on, he calmed down me a lot. I told him that I will go for a six to complete the hundred but he told no, it will be my first hundred so play safely," Kishan added.

Ishan Kishan became the fourth Indian player to score an ODI double-hundred, after Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He said he felt privileged to be in the same bracket as the aforementioned trio.