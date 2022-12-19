Jason Holder: Four teams that can go for the West Indies all-rounder in the IPL auction

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder is up for grabs in the IPL auction that take place on December 23.

Jason Holder was part of the Lucknow Super Giants squad in the last edition but was subsequently released ahead of this auction.

The lanky all-rounder can be a handy addition to any team. His batting and bowling prowess in T20s is proven and has a superb record in the format. He has scored 1758 runs in T20s at a strike rate of more than 125. He has also picked up 197 wickets in his T20 career.

Jason Holder IPL Stats:

Teams: Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants

Runs:247

Strike Rate: 124

Highest Score: 47

Wickets: 49

Best Bowling: 4/52

Here are the Four IPL teams that may raise the paddle for the West Indies all-rounder:

Punjab Kings:

Punjab Kings can aim for Holder as a replacement for Odean Smith, whom they bought for INR 6 crore last season. But an underwhelming return from Smith has led to his departure from the squad as the Super Giants released him. PBKS don't have a dashing all-rounder in the team, and they might look for one in this auction. Holder's pedigree in the T20 format can be a lucrative prospect for the Punjab side, who may go for the giant West Indies player.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Sunrisers have also had a disappointing adventure with Romario Shepherd. They splashed INR 7.75 crore for the Windies prodigy, but Shepherd played only three matches for them, picking up just 3 wickets in the process. He has been released ahead of the auction.

Sunrisers will be aiming to get one bowling all-rounder in their ranks, and Jason Holder can be an ideal replacement. Holder has played for them in the past and did decently in the limited opportunities. He picked up 31 wickets in 16 games for SRH, and smashed 167 runs in the few opportunities that he had with the bat. And they may be tempted to go for Holder again in this auction.