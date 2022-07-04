Jasprit Bumrah Achieves This Big Record As Bowler Against England At Edgbaston! Check Out

Birmingham, July 4: India skipper Jasprit Bumrah created a new record for the most wickets taken by an India bowler during a Test series in England.

Bumrah achieved this feat in the ongoing fifth Test against England, where he scalped three wickets and conceded 68 runs.

His three-wicket haul took his tally against England in the Test series to 21.

With 21 wickets against England, Bumrah has now surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record of 19 wickets during a five-match series in 2014.

Apart from this, Bumrah took a world record of 35 runs from Stuart Broad in an over in Test cricket.

He displayed his prowess with the bat by taking 35 from Broad's final over in the first innings as India's tail wagged to help them amass a score of 416 in the fifth and final Test on day two at Edgbaston.