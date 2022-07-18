Jasprit Bumrah best bowler, Andre Russell best all-rounder, say West Indies stars in fun rapid fire
New Delhi, July 18: The West Indies cricket team is preparing for the upcoming limited-overs series against India at home. The Men In Maroon will take on the Men In Blue in the highly anticipated series in the Caribbean as some of the best white-ball players in the world will look to fine-tune their skills.
India's tour of the West Indies will begin with three ODIs followed by five T20 Internationals between July 22 and August 7. Ahead of the series, Fancode - the official broadcaster of the forthcoming series in the Caribbean - has shared a video of a fun rapid-fire game with top West Indies players.
In the game called 'pick a side' West Indies limited-overs captain Nicholas Pooran is joined by fellow teammates Shai Hope, Alzzari Joseph, Rovman Powell, and Akeal Hossain.
Here are the questions put up for every player and what were their responses:
Q: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson. Who is the best batsman?
Nicholas Pooran: Kohli
Rovman Powell: Kohli
Alzzari Joseph: All
Akeal Hossain: Kohli
Shai Hope: Babar
Q: Who is the better T20 All-Rounder? Hardik Pandya or Andre Russell?
Nicholas Pooran: Russell
Rovman Powell: Russell
Alzzari Joseph: Russell
Akeal Hossain: Russell
Shai Hope: Russell
Q: Which was the best World Cup winning side. Ricky Ponting's Australia or Clive Llyod's West Indies?
Nicholas Pooran: Clive Lloyd's West Indies
Rovman Powell: Clive Lloyd's West Indies
Alzzari Joseph: Ponting's Australia
Akeal Hossain: Clive Lloyd's West Indies
Shai Hope: Clive Lloyd's West Indies
Q: Which pace bowler is tough to face? Jasprit Bumrah or Obed McCoy?
Nicholas Pooran: Bumrah
Rovman Powell: Bumrah
Alzzari Joseph: Bumrah
Akeal Hossain: Bumrah
Shai Hope: Bumrah
Q: Who is a better wicketkeeper-batsman? Pooran or Pant?
Nicholas Pooran: Pooran
Rovman Powell: Pooran
Alzzari Joseph: Pooran
Akeal Hossain: Pooran
Shai Hope: Pooran
Q: Who is the GOAT footballer? Lionel Messi or Christiano Ronaldo?
Nicholas Pooran: Ronaldo
Rovman Powell: Messi
Alzzari Joseph: Ronaldo
Akeal Hossain: Ronaldo
Shai Hope: Messi
Q: Your favourite car? Mercedes or Ferrari?
Nicholas Pooran: Ferrari
Rovman Powell: Mercedes
Alzzari Joseph: Mercedes
Akeal Hossain: Mercedes
Shai Hope: Mercedes
Q: Best tennis player? Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic?
Nicholas Pooran: Nadal
Rovman Powell: Federer
Alzzari Joseph: Federer
Akeal Hossain: Nadal
Shai Hope: Nadal