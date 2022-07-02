Jasprit Bumrah breaks Laras record, hammers Broad for 35 runs in an over -- List of most expensive overs
Birmingham, July 2: Jasprit Bumrah created a world record for scoring the most runs in an over when he hammered Stuart Broad for 35 runs in an over on the second day of the 5th Test at Edgbaston on Saturday (July 2).
Bumrah beat the record jointly held by West Indian legend Brian Lara, George Bailey of Australia and South Africa all-rounder Keshav Maharaj, all of them scored 28 runs.
Bumrah beat that mark quite comfortably with 35 runs, 29 runs to him, with a sequence of 4, 5W, 7NB, 4, 4, 4, 6 (29 runs for the batsman after deducting 5 wides and 1 exrtra run for no-ball) as the newly-appointed Indian captain shattered a world record with ease.
This time too Stuart Broad was at the receving end of an Indian batter's fury as Yuvraj Singh had hammered him for 6 successive sixes in the T20 World Cup 2007 at Durban.
However, this time Bumrah's fireworks helped India to race past the 400-run mark in the Birmingham Test and to a healthy position. India were reduced to 98 for 5 on the first day of the match but that looks at a distance now.
Bumrah's blows had also sullied a personally sweet morning for Broad as he had completed 550 Test wickets when he dismissed Mohammed Shami.
Most expensive overs in Test cricket (Before Broad's over)
Runs
Player
Bowler
Match
Venue
Year
28
B Lara (466444)
R Peterson
West Indies v South Africa
Johannesburg
2003
28
G Bailey (462466)
J Anderson
Australia v England
Perth
2013
28
K Maharaj (44466b4)
J Root
South Africa v England
Port Elizabeth
2019
27
Shahid Afridi (666621)
Harbhajan Singh
Pakistan v India
Lahore
2005
26
C McMillan (444464)
Younis Khan
New Zealand v Pakistan
Hamilton
2000
26
B Lara (406664)
Danish Kaneria
West Indies v Pakistan
Multan
2006
26
M Johnson (446066)
P Harris
Australia v South Africa
Johannesburg
2008
26
B McCullum (466046)
S Lakmal
New Zealand v Sri Lanka
Christchurch
2014
26
H Pandya (446660)
P Pushpakumara
India v Sri Lanka
Pallekele
25
A Roberts (46266L)
I Botham
West Indies v England
Port-of-Spain
1980
25
B Sutcliffe (66061) & RW Blair(600)
HJ Tayfield
New Zealand v South Africa
Johannesburg
1953
25
N Astle (666L0) & CL Cairns (41)
A Caddick
New Zealand v England
Christchurch
2001
25
R Sarwan (44444nb40)
M Patel
West Indies v India
Basseterre
25
AB de Villiers (66661w)
A McDonald
South Africa v Australia
Cape Town
2008
25
R Taylor (.nb41666) & JS Patel (1)
N Hauritz
New Zealand v Australia
Hamilton