Jasprit Bumrah breaks Laras record, hammers Broad for 35 runs in an over -- List of most expensive overs

Birmingham, July 2: Jasprit Bumrah created a world record for scoring the most runs in an over when he hammered Stuart Broad for 35 runs in an over on the second day of the 5th Test at Edgbaston on Saturday (July 2).

Bumrah beat the record jointly held by West Indian legend Brian Lara, George Bailey of Australia and South Africa all-rounder Keshav Maharaj, all of them scored 28 runs.

Bumrah beat that mark quite comfortably with 35 runs, 29 runs to him, with a sequence of 4, 5W, 7NB, 4, 4, 4, 6 (29 runs for the batsman after deducting 5 wides and 1 exrtra run for no-ball) as the newly-appointed Indian captain shattered a world record with ease.

This time too Stuart Broad was at the receving end of an Indian batter's fury as Yuvraj Singh had hammered him for 6 successive sixes in the T20 World Cup 2007 at Durban.

However, this time Bumrah's fireworks helped India to race past the 400-run mark in the Birmingham Test and to a healthy position. India were reduced to 98 for 5 on the first day of the match but that looks at a distance now.