Jasprit Bumrah gutted not to be part of India T20 World Cup 2022 squad

New Delhi, October 4: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has said he is gutted that he will have to miss the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia due to a back injury

The star India pacer, who was ruled out of the upcoming show-piece event on Monday (October 3), took to social media to thank his well-wishers and added that he will cheer for his team as he goes through his rehabilitation process.

"I am gutted that I won't be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I've received from my loved ones. As I recover, I'll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," Bumrah tweeted on Tuesday (October 4).

Bumrah's absence will certainly affect India's chances in the marquee event in Australia as death bowling still remains a grey area.

The BCCI was awaiting medical reports while the pacer did his rehab at the National Cricket Academy but it was a foregone conclusion that he would be out for months.

The 28-year-old was initially ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. Bumrah has a history of back problems due to his slinging unorthodox front-on action which puts a lot of load on his back.

The BCCI is yet to name Bumrah's replacement. Pacer Mohammed Shami, who is on stand-by list, could replace him if he gains full fitness after recovering from COVID-19. Deepak Chahar or Mohammed Siraj will be the options if Shami does not gain full fitness.

Team India will also be without the services of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who underwent a successful surgery to his right knee.

Rohit Sharma-led side is set to leave for Australia on Thursday (October 5). The show-piece event will start on October 16 with first round from where four teams will qualify for Super 12, which will begin from October 22.

Team India will first play two warm up matches against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and October 19 respectively before they play the Super 12 opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.