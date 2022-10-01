Jasprit Bumrah Injury: Rahul Dravid remains hopeful of pacers recovery ahead of T20 World Cup

Guwahati, October 1: Jasprit Bumrah suffering a back stress fracture and the resultant uncertainty around his has thrown a big spanner in India’s preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

It has been reported that Bumrah has already been ruled out of the World Cup to be held in Australia later this month, even as the India pacer is currently getting assessed by the medical experts at the NCA in Bengaluru.

India coach Rahul Dravid remained hopeful that Bumrah can make it to the World Cup, and he said the team will wait for the report from medical experts.

“So as of now, (Bumrah) officially has been ruled out, as you know, from this series against South Africa. He has gone to the NCA. And we are waiting for the official confirmation on the next steps. So, as of now officially he is only out of this series, but we'll see what happens over the next few days.

And, and once we get some official confirmation, then we'll be able to share that,” said Dravid in a pre-match press conference in Guwahati where India will play the second T20I against South Africa on Sunday (October 2).

“I honestly haven't gone deeply into the medical reports. I mean, I rely on the experts to tell me what is happening. He is being assessed. And we'll know in due course, whether he's what happens in the future.

And obviously, till he is completely ruled out till I get official confirmation that he is ruled out, we will always be hopeful. We will always hope for the best not just for us as a team, but also just as individuals, we will always hope for the best for the remainder of the matches,” said Dravid detailing into the Bumrah situation.

Mohammad Siraj has been drafted into India side for the last two T20Is against South Africa, replacing the injured Bumrah. It has also been reported that Siraj along with Umran Malik will go to Australia as net bowlers cum standby options with the India squad.

India is set to leave to Australia on October 6.