Jasprit Bumrah injury: What is back stress fracture? Can he still play in T20 World Cup 2022?

1. Bumrah’s injury history

2018: Bumrah suffered a thumb injury during India’s tour to England and Ireland. He missed the whole white ball leg and first two Test matches.

2019: Bumrah went down with a lower-back stress fracture after India’s tour of the West Indies where he picked up a Test hat-trick, third India bowler to do so after Harbhajan Singh (vs Australia) and Irfan Pathan (vs Pakistan). The injury ruled out him out of the home series against South Africa and in total he missed the action for more than 3 months.

2022: Bumrah missed the Asia Cup 2022 with back spasms and went through rehabilitation at the NCA in Bangalore.

2022: Bumrah came back to the India squad for the three-match T20I series against Australia but missed the first match. He played the next two matches and was poised to play in the first T20I against South Africa at Thiruvananthapuram. But skipper Rohit Sharma said during the toss that Bumrah suffered a 'niggle’ and will not play in the match. Later, it came out that Bumrah went back to Bangalore for further scans on his back.

2. What is back stress fracture?

It is a rather common injury among sportspersons. It requires bone scan to reveal the exact extent of the injury as it is not readily visible in x-ray reports. This injury needs lot of rest and rehab and generally takes up to 2 months to heal completely as the recovery process is slow as the area needs full rest. Experts say that a sportsperson can take strong pain killers and play but he/she may not be able to give the best on the field and could possibly worsen the injury too. Does surgery is needed? Experts do not generally recommend surgery as complete rest would do, but that said it depends on the nature and deepness of the fracture.

3. Can Bumrah play in T20 WC?

The BCCI medical team and expert doctors are taking care of Bumrah and try to ready him for the big event, which for India starts with a match against Pakistan on October 23. It means Bumrah has nearly a month to recover from the back stress fracture.

The Indian team will leave to Australia in the first week of October, and as per the progress of his recovery Bumrah too might travel with the team and could continue his rehab in Australia. So, we can get a call in this regard by the BCCI pretty soon.

4. What happens if Bumrah does not get fit?

In the case of Bumrah failing to recover in time, India can draft in a replacement for him without the ICC permission till October 15. Post that date, India will require the permission of ICC tournament and technical committee to include a replacement. There is also the possibility of pushing down Bumrah to the standby list and take him to Australia and continue with the rehab Down Under.