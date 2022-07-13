Jasprit Bumrah Sets Unique Records: 3rd Best ODI Bowling Figures By An Indian, Best In England -- See List

London, July 12: Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian pacer to scalp six wickets in England in an ODI match. Bumrah achieved this feat during the first ODI of the three-match series against England at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday (July 12).

Bumrah registered his career-best figures of 6/19. With this haul, Bumrah registered the third-best figures by an Indian bowler in an ODI match.

The list is dominated by Stuart Binny with the figures of 6/4 against Bangladesh in 2014, followed by Anil Kumble with 6/12 against West Indies in 1993.

Ashish Nehra remains the only Indian bowler to pick 6 wickets in an ODI twice — a 6 for 23 against England at Kingsmead, Durban, during the World Cup 2003 and a 6 for 59 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2005.

Bumrah best in England

Bumrah’s 6 for 19 is the best bowling figures by an Indian in England as he aced Venkatesh Prasad’s 5 for 27 at Manchester against Pakistan in 1999.