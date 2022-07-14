Jasprit Bumrah shuts down Gavaskars words: Respect opinions but dont take them seriously

London, July 14: Jasprit Bumrah came up with a brilliant 6 for 19 effort in the first ODI against England at the Oval, leading his side to a 10-wicket victory.

Bumrah was equally spectacular and forceful when he defended players taking rest after a series or two as part of the workload management.

In essence, he was shooting down an opinion from batting legend Sunil Gavaskar who echoed his displeasure at players taking rest often.

“See, I do not agree with this concept of players resting. Not at all. You don't take rest during IPL, then why ask for it while playing for India? I don't agree with it. You will have to play for India. Don't talk about rest.

There are only 20 overs in an innings in T20. That does not take any toll on your body. In Test matches, the mind and the body take a toll, I get that. But I don't think there is much problem in T20 cricket,” Gavaskar had told Sports Tak.

