Jasprit Bumrah suffers back pain, misses Indias 1st T20I against South Africa at Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, September 28: Jasprit Bumrah gave a scare to Team India on Wednesday (September 28) as he missed the first T20I against South Africa after complaining of back pain during the team’s net session earlier on Tuesday.

Deepak Chahar replaced Bumrah in the India playing 11 against South Africa at the Greenfield Stadium here.

Yuzvendra Chahal, the leg-spinner, too was rested and senior offie R Ashwin was picked for the first match against the Proteas.

“Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday (September 27). The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I,” the BCCI tweeted.

India might have kept Bumrah under the wraps because the pacer is an essential part of the team’s World Cup campaign, and, perhaps, did not want to take any risk as he had returned from a lengthy lay off in the T20I series against Australia.

“It looks a bit of grass cover there: Last time we played, it was a good pitch. It is very critical to continue to do what you have been doing and continue the momentum. We have been playing good cricket and want to continue to do that. The understanding of winning games is very good.

“It is a healthy atmosphere, and we want to make sure we tick all our boxes. This series gives us another opportunity to find whatever is required from the team. It is a fantastic atmosphere,” India skipper Rohit Sharma said during the toss.

India will take on South Africa in the first T20I here at the Greenfield Stadium on Wednesday (September 28), eyeing an early lead in the three-match series.

India is coming off a hard-fought 2-1 win over Australia recently and the side led by Rohit Sharma will be eager to replicate that feat, albeit in a much more authoritative fashion.

India will also hope that their bowlers will find their range in the death overs, and the top 3 of skipper Rohit, senior batter Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will fire more consistently.