Jasprit Bumrah to miss New Zealand series and remains doubtful for part of Test series vs Australia - Report

Bengaluru, January 10: Jasprit Bumrah was on Monday (January 9) ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, but the Indian pacer could be out of action for much longer, according to reports.

According to a report by Cricinfo, Bumrah will need at least another month of rehabilitation for stiffness in his right glute and that will see him miss more action as he continues his rehabilitation.

The 29-year-old is likely to miss the New Zealand limited overs series as well as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which is scheduled to start exactly a month from now on February 9.

Bumrah, who was away from action since September last year, had cleared a match simulation test at the NCA in Bengaluru to be named in the ODIs against Sri Lanka, but experienced discomfort on the second day of building up to higher workloads in Mumbai.

India captain Rohit Sharma also gave an update on Bumrah ahead of the ODI series opener in Guwahati and added they need to "extra careful with him".

"Very unfortunate. The poor guy has been working really hard at the NCA. He felt stiffness in his back a couple of days ago and if Jasprit Bumrah is saying he is not feeling well, you have to pull him out. We need to be extra careful with Bumrah," said Rohit.

With the timeframe of three weeks reportedly been adviced, Bumrah is all but certain to miss the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled to start next week.

The three-match ODI series vs New Zealand is scheduled to be held from January 18 to January 24 followed by a three-match T20I series, from January 27 to February 1.

The Indian team management is being cautious about Bumrah's fitness because of the packed schedule this year, including the possible World Test Championship (WTC) Final in June and ODI World Cup in India in October-November. They will, however, hope the pacer is fit for part of the Australia Tests in February.