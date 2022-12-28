Jaydev Unadkat shares pictures of signed shirts after 12-year-long test return

After the match, the India pacer shared a collage picture of two of the shirts on social media that he wore in the two tests that he played. Both shirts were signed by the members and coach of the Indian team who were a part of the team at the time.

And among the signees of the shirts, there are only three common names who survived his first test. Umesh Yadav and Cheteshwar Pujara were the only players who were a part of the Indian team when Unadkat made his debut against the Proteas. Another member who survived was Rahul Dravid, but his signature in 2010 was as a fellow teammate, whereas he signed this time as the coach of the Indian team.

His 2010 shirt had some iconic signatures on it as Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and others were still in their playing days at that time. Gary Kirsten was the then-Indian coach while players like Pragyan Ojha, Murali Vijay were also a part of the Indian test team.

Jaydev Unadkat Debut Performance:

Unadkat didn't have the best of outings in his debut match against South Africa. The Saurashtra pacer bowled 26 overs but couldn't pick up a wicket and to make matter worse, India fell to an innings defeat.

Jaydev Unadkat Second Test Performance:

His contribution in his second test was much bigger. Unadkat picked up 3 wickets in the match and scored 27 runs with the bat across two innings. His valuable 13 runs in the second innings with the willow helped India to chase down a tricky score against the host Bangladesh as India won the match and swooped the series clean with a 2-0 margin.