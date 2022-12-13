Jaydev Unadkat yet to get Bangladesh visa, will be out of the first test

Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat is out of the first test against Bangladesh as the pacer is still stranded in India.

Unadkat is yet to get a visa clearance for Bangladesh following his inclusion to the Indian team for the test series.

The Saurashtra pacer was included in the team at the last moment, along with Saurabh Kumar and Navdeep Saini as injury replacements for Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

But BCCI has released a statement that the left-arm pacer is yet to enter Bangladesh as he hasn't received his visa yet. The logistics department is trying their best to make the arrangements as soon as possible to transport the player to Bangladesh. But as of Tuesday, the player is still at his home in Rajkot.

Normally the board arranges visas for the players who are in the reckoning for selection, but Unadkat's selection was a late one. The left-arm pacer's inclusion was a surprising and unexpected one, hence the prior arrangements couldn't be made.

Unadkat played his first test in 2010 against South Africa in Centurion and since then has been in exile from the Indian squad. He comes back to the Indian squad after a gap of 12 years after some stellar performances in the Ranji Trophy and other forms of Domestic cricket. Unadkat, 31, has been instrumental in Saurashtra's recent upsurge in the domestic fray.

Advertisement

But as of now, the player will be missing the first test that is set to start in Chattogram from tomorrow. India will be led by KL Rahul as Rohit Sharma injured his thumb during the recently concluded ODI series.

India lost the ODI series against Bangladesh and will be aiming a come back in the red-ball format.