Joe Root Test Hundreds: Full List of Test Centuries Scored by England Golden Boy

Joe Root has been the batting main stay in Tests for England and is currently the second highest run-scorer for the country, amassing over 10000 runs including 28 hundreds in the longest format.

'The Golden Boy' Root has made over 100 appearances in Tests for the national team, making him only the fifteenth Englishman and 70th overall to reach the milestone. In 121 Test matches, Root has scored 10,458 runs at an impressive average of 50.76.

Root, who made his Test debut in 2012, scored his maiden century a year later in 2013 against New Zealand. India seem to be Root's favourite opposition as nine of his 28 hundreds have come against the Men in Blue.

Advertisement Advertisement

Apart from 28 centuries, Root has also scored 54 fifties in the red ball game on internation stage. The 28 hundreds also include 5 double hundreds with his highest score being 254 which he scored against Pakistan in 2016.

Also, most of his hundreds have come in a winning cause. 20 of Root's 28 hundreds have come in wins, while 7 in drawn Tests and only one in a loss against India in 2021. Plus, 11 of his 28 centuries in Tests have come away, while 17 have come at home, including 5 at the Home of Cricket - Lord's.

The 31-year-old, often under-rated for his ability with the ball, has also taken 46 wickets so far in his 121-Test career, including a career best of 5 for 8, his only five-wicket haul that came against India in Ahmedabad in 2021.

Now, let's take a look at Joe Root Test hundreds list: