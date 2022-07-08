Joe Root Test Hundreds: Full List of Test Centuries Scored by England Golden Boy


Joe Root has been the batting main stay in Tests for England and is currently the second highest run-scorer for the country, amassing over 10000 runs including 28 hundreds in the longest format.

'The Golden Boy' Root has made over 100 appearances in Tests for the national team, making him only the fifteenth Englishman and 70th overall to reach the milestone. In 121 Test matches, Root has scored 10,458 runs at an impressive average of 50.76.

Root, who made his Test debut in 2012, scored his maiden century a year later in 2013 against New Zealand. India seem to be Root's favourite opposition as nine of his 28 hundreds have come against the Men in Blue.

Apart from 28 centuries, Root has also scored 54 fifties in the red ball game on internation stage. The 28 hundreds also include 5 double hundreds with his highest score being 254 which he scored against Pakistan in 2016.

Also, most of his hundreds have come in a winning cause. 20 of Root's 28 hundreds have come in wins, while 7 in drawn Tests and only one in a loss against India in 2021. Plus, 11 of his 28 centuries in Tests have come away, while 17 have come at home, including 5 at the Home of Cricket - Lord's.

The 31-year-old, often under-rated for his ability with the ball, has also taken 46 wickets so far in his 121-Test career, including a career best of 5 for 8, his only five-wicket haul that came against India in Ahmedabad in 2021.

Now, let's take a look at Joe Root Test hundreds list:

100 No.Final ScoreVersusVenueDateResult
1104New ZealandHeadingley, Leeds24 May, 2013Won
2180AustraliaLord's, London18 July, 2013Won
3200*Sri LankaLord's, London12 June, 2014Drawn
4154*IndiaTrent Bridge, Nottingham9 July, 2014Drawn
5149*IndiaThe Oval, London15 August, 2014Won
6182*West IndiesNational Cricket Stadium, St. George's21 April, 2015Won
7134AustraliaSophia Gardens, Cardiff8 July, 2015Won
8130AustraliaTrent Bridge, Nottingham6 August, 2015Won
9110South AfricaWanderers Stadium, Johannesburg14 January, 2016Won
10254PakistanOld Trafford, Manchester22 July, 2016Won
11124IndiaSaurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot9 November, 2016Drawn
12190South AfricaLord's, London6 July, 2017Won
13136West IndiesEdgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham17 August, 2017Won
14125IndiaThe Oval, London7 September, 2018Won
15124Sri LankaPallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy14 November, 2018Won
16122West IndiesDarren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet9 February, 2019Won
17226New ZealandSeddon Park, Hamilton29 November, 2019Drawn
18228Sri LankaGalle International Stadium, Galle14 January, 2021Won
19186Sri LankaGalle International Stadium, Galle22 January, 2021Won
20218IndiaM. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai5 February, 2021Won
21109IndiaTrent Bridge, Nottingham4 August, 2021Drawn
22180*IndiaLord's, London12 August, 2021Lost
23121IndiaHeadingley, Leeds25 August, 2021Won
24109West IndiesSir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound8 March, 2022Drawn
25153West IndiesKensington Oval, Bridgetown16 March, 2022Drawn
26115*New ZealandLord's, London2 June, 2022Won
27176New ZealandTrent Bridge, Nottingham10 June, 2022Won
28142*IndiaEdgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham1 July, 2022Won
Published On July 8, 2022

