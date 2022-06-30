Jos Buttler named Englands white-ball captain after Eoin Morgan retires

London, June 30: England & Wales Cricket Board on Friday (June 30) appointed explosive batter Jos Buttler as new white-ball the captain after Eoin Morgan announced retirement from international cricket earlier this week.

An official ECB release said, "The ECB Interim Chair, Martin Darlow, and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Clare Connor, approved the appointment (of Buttler) on Wednesday (June 29) evening following the recommendation by the Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Rob Key."

Buttler, who has been playing for England's white-ball teams for over a decade, has been leading England in the absence of regular skipper Morgan since 2015. The Lancashire cricketer played his first T20I in 2011 and made his ODI debut a year later.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been an integral part of the set-up. He has led England in 9 ODIs and 5 T20Is. He has represented England 151 ODIs and scored 4120 runs at an average of 41.20, including 10 centuries.

In T20I, the right-handed batter has scored 2140 runs in 88 matches and averages 34.51. Buttler is one of three England cricketers (Dawid Malan and Heather Knight) to have scored hundreds in all three formats of the game.

While picking up the baton from Morgan, Buttler hailed the world-cup-winning captain for his "outstanding leadership over the past seven years".

Buttler said, "It has been the most memorable period for everyone involved. He has been an inspirational leader, and it has been fantastic to play under him. There are lots of things that I have learnt from him that I'll take into this role.

"It is a great honour to take over from Eoin, and the place he has left English white-ball cricket in is exciting, and I'm inspired for the challenges ahead.

"There is excellent strength in depth in the white-ball squads, and I'm looking forward to leading the teams out for the series that are coming up against India starting next week and later in July against South Africa.

"It is the greatest honour to captain your country, and when I have had the chance to step in the past, I have loved doing it. I can't wait to take this team forward."

Key described Buttler as "the perfect choice", adding: "I had no hesitation in offering him the role. Jos has been part of our white-ball set-up for over a decade and was integral in the transformation of the way the team has played its attacking brand of cricket over the past seven years."

Key hopes that just like Ben Stokes - who is the new Test captain of England, Buttler has a positive impact on the white-ball side in the T20 World Cup year.

"He is in the form of his life and is showcasing his talent against the best players and teams in the world," Key said. "I believe the extra responsibility will take his game to a new level and inspire those around him. I'm looking forward to seeing him take us forward. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity."