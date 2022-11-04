Joshua Little becomes second Irish and sixth player overall to take T20 World Cup hattrick

Adelaide, November 4: Ireland pacer Joshua Little on Friday (November 4) joined a unique list by claiming a hattrick during the Super 12 match against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2022, which took place at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Little went on to become the second player from Ireland after Curtis Campher to take a hattrick in the T20 World Cup. Little achieved the feat with the dismissal of Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner and Jimmy Neesham.

Left-arm pacer Little put the brakes on the New Zealand scoring rate in the death overs by removing a well set Williamson, Neesham and Santner off successive balls in 19th over.

While Williamson was caught in the deep attempting another big hit, Little trapped Neesham and Santner in front of the stumps with two straight deliveries that skidded on.

It was the T20 World Cup 2022's second hat-trick after UAE's Karthik Meiyappan achieved the feat against Sri Lanka earlier in the round 1 match.

As mentioned earlier, Little also joins Brett Lee, Kagiso Rabada and Wanindu Hasaranga in the unique list of players to take a hattrick in the T20 World Cup so far.

While Lee took the hattrick in the inaugural World Cup, five other have joined him in the unique list from 2021 edition with the remaining editions not witnessing a single hattrick.

Advertisement

Here is the list of players that have taken a T20 World Cup hattrick: