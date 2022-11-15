Kane Williamsons take on different players for white and red ball format

Wellington, November 15: England's phenomenal success in white-ball cricket has forced rivals to consider different set of players and coaches for the limited overs game and Tests but New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson feels only a team with a big talent pool can afford to take that route.

Williamson was referring to the vast reserve of players that a side like India possesses and a smaller nation like New Zealand doesn't.

At the moment, England is the only major cricket team to have different coaches with Brendon McCullum in charge of the Test side and Matthew Mott guiding the white-ball cricketers.

"With the volume of cricket happening, that is definitely a challenge not just for the players but for the support staff too," Williamson said in a virtual media interaction ahead of the limited overs series against India beginning in Wellington on Friday (November 18).

"You are playing games every two or three days and that absolutely has its challenges and you see more and more around the world where formats are split and once again there is a balance to strike.

"Some nations with larger player pools have more of an opportunity to do that and other sides have other challenges. You are always trying to balance that out and make sure guys are fresh."

Williamson, whose team lost in the T20 World Cup semis last week, was also asked if tournament champions England have set the template on how the shortest format should be played.

"There are so many strong T20 sides and we saw it in this tournament more so than any other. There were a number of upsets. The English team plays a strong brand of cricket which is aggressive and suits the balance of their side and every team is always trying to work around its strength and play according to those to put out its best performance.

"The game is evolving all the time but you also see it kind of go in circles where it goes in one direction and comes back to another. At the end, you are trying to understand what works for the team with the resources that you have," Williamson said.

The six match series against India, including three ODIs and as many T20Is, will start the team's preparation for the 50-over World Cup in India next year, he said.

India will be playing the series without their senior players but considering the 'incredible depth' they have, Williamson reckons the ones getting the opportunity will post a tough challenge for the team.