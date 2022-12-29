Kane Williamson Test Hundreds: Full List of Test Centuries Scored by New Zealand’s Mr Dependable

Kane Williamson has been the most dependable batter in Tests for New Zealand, and is currently the second highest run-scorer for his country, amassing over 7500 runs including 25 hundreds in the longest format.

Mr Dependable Williamson has made 89 appearances in Tests for the national team, making him only the fifth New Zealander to earn as many caps or more. In 89 Test matches, Williamson has scored 7501 runs at an impressive average of 53.57.

Williamson, who made his Test debut in 2010, scored his maiden century in his very first innings against India at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. That feat, made him the eighth New Zealand player to score a century on Test debut.

The Kiwi has scored a hundred against most Test-playing nations with his favourite opposition beingPakistan, against whom he has scored five of his 25 Test hundreds.

Apart from 25 centuries, Williamson has also scored 33 fifties in the red ball game on the international stage. The 25 hundreds also include 4 double hundreds with his highest score being 251 which he scored againstWest Indies in 2020.

Also, most of his hundreds have come in a winning cause. 15 of Williamson's 25 hundreds have come in wins, while 8 in drawn Tests and only two in defeat. Plus, 12 of his 25 centuries in Tests have come away, while 13 have come at home, including 5 in Hamilton.

Kane Williamson Test hundreds list