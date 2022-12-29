Kane Williamson Test Hundreds: Full List of Test Centuries Scored by New Zealand’s Mr Dependable


Kane Williamson has been the most dependable batter in Tests for New Zealand, and is currently the second highest run-scorer for his country, amassing over 7500 runs including 25 hundreds in the longest format.

Mr Dependable Williamson has made 89 appearances in Tests for the national team, making him only the fifth New Zealander to earn as many caps or more. In 89 Test matches, Williamson has scored 7501 runs at an impressive average of 53.57.

Williamson, who made his Test debut in 2010, scored his maiden century in his very first innings against India at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. That feat, made him the eighth New Zealand player to score a century on Test debut.

The Kiwi has scored a hundred against most Test-playing nations with his favourite opposition beingPakistan, against whom he has scored five of his 25 Test hundreds.

Apart from 25 centuries, Williamson has also scored 33 fifties in the red ball game on the international stage. The 25 hundreds also include 4 double hundreds with his highest score being 251 which he scored againstWest Indies in 2020.

Also, most of his hundreds have come in a winning cause. 15 of Williamson's 25 hundreds have come in wins, while 8 in drawn Tests and only two in defeat. Plus, 12 of his 25 centuries in Tests have come away, while 13 have come at home, including 5 in Hamilton.

Kane Williamson Test hundreds list

100 No.Final ScoreVersusVenueDateResult
1131IndiaSardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad4 November 2010Drawn
2102*South AfricaBasin Reserve, Wellington23 March 2012Drawn
3135Sri LankaPaikiasothy Saravanamuttu Stadium, Colombo25 November 2012Won
4114BangladeshZohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong9 October 2013Drawn
5113IndiaEden Park, Auckland6 February 2014Won
6113West IndiesSabina Park, Kingston8 June 2014Won
7161*West IndiesKensington Oval, Bridgetown23 June 2014Won
8192PakistanSharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah26 November 2014Won
9242*Sri LankaBasin Reserve, Wellington3 January 2015Won
10132EnglandLord's Cricket Ground, London21 May 2015Lost
11140AustraliaThe Gabba, Brisbane5 November 2015Lost
12166AustraliaWACA Ground, Perth13 November 2015Drawn
13108*Sri LankaSeddon Park, Hamilton18 December 2015Won
14113ZimbabweQueens Sports Club, Bulawayo6 August 2016Won
15104*BangladeshBasin Reserve, Wellington12 January 2017Won
16130South AfricaUniversity of Otago Oval, Dunedin8 March 2017Drawn
17176South AfricaSeddon Park, Hamilton25 March 2017Drawn
18102EnglandEden Park, Auckland22 March 2018Won
19139PakistanSheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi3 December 2018Won
20200*BangladeshSeddon Park, Hamilton28 February 2019Won
21104*EnglandSeddon Park, Hamilton29 November 2019Drawn
22251West IndiesSeddon Park, Hamilton3 December 2020Won
23129PakistanBay Oval, Mount Maunganui26 December 2020Won
24238PakistanHagley Oval, Christchurch3 January 2021Won
25137*PakistanNational Stadium, Karachi28 December 2022On Going

Published On December 29, 2022

