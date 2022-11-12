Kapil Dev labels Team India as chokers as Rohit Sharma & Co. exit from T20 World Cup 2022

New Delhi, Nov 11: Team India's exit from the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 has been earning them a dubious distinction of chokers as they've consistently failed in the knockout stages in the ICC events. The heavy defeat on Thursday (November 10) marked India's fifth knockout loss in the last six World Cups.

World Cup-winning India legend Kapil Dev also labelled Men in Blue "chokers" as they bowed out of the tournament following a 10-wicket drubbing by England in the second semifinal in Adelaide. England decimated India by reaching the target of 169 in just 16 overs with opener Alex Hales and captain Jos Buttler slamming unbeaten half-centuries.

"I will not go into the details and slam them because these are the same players who have gotten us a lot of respect in the past but yes, we can call them chokers. That's okay. There is no denying it -- after coming so close, they choke," Kapil told ABP News.

The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper, however, said fans should not be too critical of the team's performance in the semifinals.

"I agree, India played bad cricket, but we cannot be overly critical based on just one game. "See, now that the match is over, it is unfair that we should come down this hard on the Indian team. Yes, they did not play well and criticism is justified. But as far as today's match, all we can say is that England read the pitch better and played better cricket. Kapil said the youngsters must come forward now and take the team to the top.

Advertisement

"I would say that the team needs to look ahead. It's time for the younger players to come forward and take charge."

India's performance since CT 2013

Team India won 2011 World Cup and followed it up with the 2013 Champions Trophy win under MS Dhoni's leadership. India defeated England to claim the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Since then, they have qualified for the knockout stages of the 2014 T20 World Cup (final), 2015 ODI World Cup (semifinal), 2016 T20 World Cup (semifinal), 2017 Champions Trophy (final), 2019 ODI World Cup (semifinal), 2021 World Test Championship Final, the 2022 T20 World Cup (semifinal), but lost all of them.